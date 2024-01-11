StormBreaker Brewing Releases New Mexican Dark Lager, Permission To Land

PORTLAND, Ore.— StormBreaker Brewing, the award-winning Portland, OR brewery, has announced a new Mexican Dark Lager called Permission To Land to kick off the new year.

Permission to Land builds off of the success the brewery has seen the past several years with releasing dark beers in the early part of the year.

“It’s definitely the season for people to gravitate towards darker beers,” commented Rob Lutz, StormBreaker Brewing’s brewmaster and co-owner. “Like a lot of breweries, we see more demand for darker beers at this time every year, because the weather and general mood calls for them. But we wanted to give the option for those customers to get the dark beer experience with a lighter body – which for a lot of people is a big selling point after an indulgent holiday stretch.”

Permission To Land carries a 4.8% ABV and 14 IBUs, making it light and easy to drink despite its darker appearance. StormBreaker utilized Czech Saaz, New Zealand Motueka, and Hallertau Mittelfruh hops in producing the beer. The mix of ingredients allows for the lower-ABV dark beer to carry the flavor and expectations of a rich ‘winter’ beer with the drinkability of something you may drink just as easily at the beach in July.

“We used Vienna and Munich malts to provide a really rich malt character,” explained Lutz. “The final product is a nicely balanced beer with a touch of roasty goodness that is incredibly easy to drink.”

Permission To Land will be available on draft and in cans to-go at all StormBreaker locations: Mississippi Ave., St. John’s, and the Beer Cart at The Yard in Montavilla.

About StormBreaker Brewing

StormBreaker Brewing is an award-winning craft brewery co-founded in Portland, Oregon by Dan Malech and Rob Lutz in 2014. The brewery focuses on a wide range of craft beer and specialty craft cocktails and mocktails in two distinct locations, and strives to constantly produce innovative and high quality offerings. And don’t forget about the StormerBreaker Beer Cart located inside The Yard at Montavilla at NE 82nd and Davis, serving up beer, wine, cider and cocktails available onsite or to go.

For More Information:

https://www.stormbreakerbrewing.com/