StormBreaker Brewing Announces Fragile, a New Italian Style Pilsner

PORTLAND, Ore.— StormBreaker Brewing, the award-winning Portland, OR brewery, has announced a new holiday-themed beer, Fragile (pronounced Fra-Gee-Lay), an Italian-style pilsner. Fragile will be released in 16oz. cans on December 15th, with a special release party happening in conjunction with the brewery’s Ugly Sweater Parties at both its St. Johns and Mississippi Ave locations on December 21st.

Fragile is brewed with Ariana, Mittelfrueh, and Tettnang hops, which together produce a crisp, easy-drinking pilsner packed with fresh herbal, grassy notes and a hint of fruitiness. While many people gravitate to dark and heavy beers during the holidays, Fragile comes in at an ABV of 5.2%, providing a lighter, lower-ABV alternative to the influx of darker, heavier beers traditionally available during the holidays.

“Fragile pays homage to one of our favorite holiday movies, A Christmas Story,” stated Rob Lutz, StormBreaker Brewing’s brewmaster and co-owner. “We love finding new ways to honor our favorite holiday traditions while also creating new ones, which is why we decided to brew a light Italian-style pilsner that is perfect for all types of beer drinkers.”

StormBreaker Brewing will feature Fragile during its Ugly Sweater Parties on Thursday, December 21st. These Parties not only give guests an opportunity to get their hands on this limited beer, but also a chance to celebrate the upcoming holidays with their best holiday flair. Guests who wear and take a picture in their ugly sweaters will:

Be entered to win a $25 gift card to StormBreaker Brewing, redeemable at all StormBreaker locations.

Receive 10% off pints.

Receive Buy One, Get One discounts on select four packs of beer to-go.

A special holiday-themed cocktail and mocktail menu will be available featuring concoctions like:

Apple Mocktini – made with an apple reduction, ginger, lemon, orange juice, cardamom, and walnut bitters with a dash of cinnamon and garnished with a dried apple slice. This mocktail is available at both the Mississippi Street and St. John’s locations.

Who You Calling Ugly-Cranberry Rosemary French 75 – made with gin, lemon, cranberry, rosemary simple syrup, and sparkling wine. Garnished with a fresh cranberry and toasted rosemary. Available only at the Mississippi Street location.

Grandma Got Ran Over By A Reindeer- a cocktail made with tequila, lime, apple reduction, ginger, orange juice, walnut, and cardamom bitters, with a dash of cinnamon. Shaken and served over ice, garnished with a sugar rim and a dry apple slice. Available only at the St. John’s location.

StormBreaker Brewing will also debut its new non-alcoholic option, New Element, a grapefruit sparkling water made in-house with fresh grapefruit, orange, and lemon juices – and no sweeteners.

“We are excited to roll out our new holiday-inspired cocktail and mocktail menu just in time for our Ugly Sweater Parties,” continued Lutz. “Being able to provide a range of different drink options beyond beer has always been something we’ve focused on. Our goal is to make StormBreaker a welcoming place for everyone, regardless of whether they consume alcohol or not. Our team had a lot of fun brainstorming new flavor combinations that embody the spirit of the holiday season.”

Fragile (Fra-Gee-Lay) will be available on draft and in cans to-go at all StormBreaker locations: Mississippi Ave., St. John’s, and the Beer Cart at The Yard in Montavilla.

About StormBreaker Brewing

StormBreaker Brewing is an award-winning craft brewery co-founded in Portland, Oregon by Dan Malech and Rob Lutz in 2014. The brewery focuses on a wide range of craft beer and specialty craft cocktails and mocktails in two distinct locations, and strives to constantly produce innovative and high quality offerings. And don’t forget about the StormerBreaker Beer Cart located inside The Yard at Montavilla at NE 82nd and Davis, serving up beer, wine, cider and cocktails available onsite or to go.

For More Information:

https://www.stormbreakerbrewing.com/