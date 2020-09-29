Stormalong Cider Releases Unfiltered Spiced Cider Happy Holidays

SHERBORN, Mass.— Stormalong Cider, a Massachusetts-based cidery, today announced the release of a new unfiltered cider, Happy Holidays. Featuring a blend of holiday spices, including cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger, this unfiltered hard cider is bursting with flavors of freshly baked apple pie and mulled cider. It is a delicious holiday companion that captures the smells, tastes, and atmosphere of the holiday season.

In the spirit of the holidays, Stormalong will be giving back by donating 10% of the sales of this cider to The Greater Boston Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in New England and among the largest food banks in the country.

The Greater Boston Food Bank is committed to providing three meals a day to every person in need while supporting healthy lives and healthy communities. For every $1 donated they are able to provide three healthy meals to those in need across Eastern Massachusetts. Through its network of nearly 600 dedicated food distribution partners and programs in the 190 cities and towns across Eastern Massachusetts, The Greater Boston Food Bank is responding to unprecedented food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing nearly 8 million meals per month to those in need.

“It certainly is a different holiday season we’re heading into this year and taking a break from all the chaos with a moment of indulgence can do the spirit and mind some good,” said Shannon Edgar, founder of Stormalong Cider. “Happy Holidays was created for pure enjoyment with a nod to the festivities of the season. Coexisting within this desire to celebrate is also the need to give back and be thankful. We are fortunate and grateful to be able to support the efforts of the Greater Boston Food Bank.”

Whether you are interested in giving back for a greater good, or if you are just a fan of unfiltered spiced cider, or both, pick up a four pack of Happy Holidays. It will be available for a limited time in Massachusetts, Connecticut, California and New Hampshire as well as through the store on our website: www.stormalong.com. To learn more about The Greater Boston Food Bank visit their website at: https://www.gbfb.org/.

About Stormalong Cider

Stormalong Cider, founded in 2014, is a Massachusetts-based craft cider company producing a wide range of ciders focused on apple quality and character. Using a blend of culinary and rare heirloom varieties, Stormalong ferments and ages its ciders with traditional and modern techniques showcasing the unique characteristics of these diverse apples. Fascinated and inspired by America’s robust hard cider lineage, Stormalong aims to showcase the diversity, flavor and quality of cider made with the right apples. For more information visit www.stormalong.com or follow Stormalong on Instagram @stormalongcider.

For More Information:

https://www.stormalong.com/shop