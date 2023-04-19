Stormalong Cider Launches New Imperial Cider Style, Massive Appeal

SHERBORN, Mass.— Stormalong Cider, a Massachusetts-based cidery, announced the introduction of Massive Appeal, the newest addition to Stormalong’s core line up of hard ciders that are available year-round.

Featuring a blend of 100% high-quality, fresh pressed, locally sourced apples from orchards across the Northeast, this imperial hard cider is a bold tribute to its classic Mass Appeal. It has a similar taste profile and features the same blend featuring Golden Delicious and McIntosh apples, but Massive Appeal is kicked up a notch with a higher 8.2% ABV and served in a 12 ounce can. It’s an easy-drinking, balanced cider with a big juicy flavor and just the right amount of tart and sweet.

“Imperial Cider is a trend that started out of the Pacific Northwest and has become a sizable style within the overall cider category,” said Shannon Edgar, founder of Stormalong Cider. “When we decided to make an imperial cider, we wanted it to be super clean and refreshing at a higher ABV without any negative flavors from fermenting cider that has been ‘chaptalized’ with added sugar or apple juice concentrate. Currently, many imperial ciders on the market are made by adding sugar or apple juice concentrate pre-fermentation. We experimented with several recipes and ultimately developed a proprietary method for making Massive Appeal that yields a bit more ABV and tastes great without adding sugar or concentrate. It has the same juiciness and fresh apple vibe of our core Mass Appeal cider but with a bit more alcohol.”

Like all of Stormalong’s offerings, Massive Appeal is naturally gluten-free and made with carefully sourced local apples which are freshly pressed and fermented with care. No added sugars, concentrates, water, artificial ingredients, natural flavors or essences. It’s 100% real goodness.

Stormalong Massive Appeal is currently available in 12 oz. 4-packs at select bars, restaurants and retail locations throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut starting this month. Consumers can also order online for direct-to-consumer delivery or visit Stormalong’s Store Locator to find where Massive Appeal is available.

About Stormalong Cider

Stormalong Cider, founded in 2014, is a Massachusetts-based craft cider company producing a wide range of ciders focused on apple quality and character. Using a blend of culinary and rare heirloom varieties, Stormalong ferments and ages its ciders with traditional and modern techniques showcasing the unique characteristics of these diverse apples. Fascinated and inspired by America’s robust hard cider lineage, Stormalong aims to showcase the diversity, flavor and quality of cider made with the right apples.

For More Information:

https://www.stormalong.com/shop