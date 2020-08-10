Stormalong Cider Expands Distribution in New Hampshire

SHERBORN, Mass.– Stormalong Cider, a Massachusetts-based cidery, announced today it is expanding distribution in New Hampshire. Stormalong Cider will be available in select retailers, bars and restaurants throughout the entire state of New Hampshire thanks to its distribution partnership with Amoskeag Beverages LLC, the largest beverage wholesaler in the state.

Residents and visitors will now be able to purchase and enjoy Stormalong’s core line-up of ciders which include, the tannic flagship Legendary Dry made with bittersweet apples, Mass Appeal, featuring McIntosh and Golden Delicious apples, the 2020 Good Food Award Winning Light of the Sun, a dry-hopped cider with guava, and the 2019 Good Food Award winning Red Skies at Night, made with passion fruit and hibiscus. In addition to the core line-up, Stormalong’s recently released Heirloom Variety 4-Pack will also be available in select locations. The variety pack includes a mix of four distinct, dry ciders made with New England Heirloom apples all packaged in 16 ounce cans.

“We’re looking forward to working with Amoskeag and thrilled our products will now be available to cider lovers throughout the State of New Hampshire,” said Shannon Edgar, founder of Stormalong Cider. “Amoskeag has been at the top of our list for a distributor to work with in NH, and we are thrilled the timing has finally come together for a launch with them ahead of apple season. We’ve had some past experience in New Hampshire selling a collaborative release with Farnum Hill Ciders based in Lebanon, NH, and Eden Specialty Ciders out of Vermont. We’re excited to now offer Stormalong’s year round ciders and ready to get to work with the team from Amoskeag.”

“Amoskeag Beverages is extremely excited to be working with Shannnon and the entire Stormalong team to help bring their craft ciders to the granite state” said Bret Pollock, Craft Brand Manager of Amoskeag Beverages. “We know there has always been a strong cider consumer base in NH and to add this type of a quality cider into our portfolio makes us very excited to get to work.”

With this expansion, Stormalong Cider is now available in California, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

About Stormalong Cider

Stormalong Cider, founded in 2014, is a Massachusetts-based craft cider company producing a wide range of ciders focused on apple quality and character. Using a blend of culinary and rare heirloom varieties, Stormalong ferments and ages its ciders with traditional and modern techniques showcasing the unique characteristics of these diverse apples. Fascinated and inspired by America’s robust hard cider lineage, Stormalong aims to showcase the diversity, flavor and quality of cider made with the right apples. For more information visit www.stormalong.com or follow Stormalong on Instagram @stormalongcider.

