Stormalong Cider and Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company Release Hopped-Cider Collaboration

SHERBORN, Massachusetts – Stormalong Cider, award-winning Massachusetts-based cidery, announced the release of IPC (India Pale Cider), a hopped cider made in collaboration with fellow local award-winning independent craft brewery, Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company. This is the first collaboration between the two Massachusetts-based companies.

This limited release cider features a blend of Gold Rush and Idared apples fermented with a Belgian saison yeast and dry-hopped with Mosaic and Simcoe Cryo hops. The result is a crisp 6.0% ABV cider with notes of citrus, floral, and tropical fruit enhanced by the hops

“As a cider maker our expertise is in apples, and brewers work with hops and grain,” said Shannon Edgar, founder of Stormalong Cider. “When we wanted to make a cider with hops, I went to our friends and talented team at Exhibit ‘A’ to help us work on finding a hop bill and approach for making hops shine in cider, while also keeping the fruit forward vibe of our cider in place. Yeast was also a consideration and we decided to use a Belgian Saison strain to also accentuate the hop flavors and blend the two worlds. It’s been awesome working with Matt and his crew and we look forward to another beer / cider project that we have been working on together as well slated for the Spring of 2023.”

“Our friends from Stormalong Cider joined us in the Exhibit ‘A’ taproom on a few occasions. We tasted through many ciders to determine the direction we wanted to go,” said Matthew Steinberg, Co-Founder and Head Brewer at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company. “We knew we wanted the IPC to be relatively dry with a delicate acidity and discovered right away that the ciders fermented with Saison yeast would be a great fit with the hop character we planned to deliver. At Exhibit ‘A’ we use Cryo Hops in several of our hop forward beers. They deliver big bursts of aroma without the bitterness of traditional hops. Mosaic and Simcoe hops gave us the aromatic character we were looking for.”

IPC is gluten-free and made with carefully sourced local apples which are freshly pressed and fermented with care. No added sugars, concentrates, ‘natural’ flavors, or artificial ingredients. This cider is also made with Mosaic and Simcoe cryo hops sourced from the Pacific Northwest. Only 100% real, whole ingredients.

It will be available for a limited time in 16oz can 4-packs at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing’s Framingham, MA taproom and through distribution in select stores in Massachusetts.

About Stormalong Cider

Stormalong Cider, founded in 2014, is a Massachusetts-based craft cider company producing a wide range of ciders focused on apple quality and character. Using a blend of culinary and rare heirloom varieties, Stormalong ferments and ages its ciders with traditional and modern techniques showcasing the unique characteristics of these diverse apples. Fascinated and inspired by America’s robust hard cider lineage, Stormalong aims to showcase the diversity, flavor and quality of cider made with the right apples.

About Exhibit A Brewing Company

Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company is a local community focused craft brewery in Framingham, Massachusetts. At Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company, we believe that a beer is greater than the sum of its ingredients. It’s the place where you experience it, the memories you create with it, and most importantly the people you enjoy it with. It’s about a commitment to using local ingredients, providing a space where everyone feels welcome, and supporting their local community. That’s why each beer is an exhibit of our passion and commitment to where they come from. Enjoy your Exhibit ‘A’ beer with family and friends, because every great story begins with Exhibit ‘A’.

For More Information:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj5wYrVJP9I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link