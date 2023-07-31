Stormalong Cider and CiderScene Release POG Punch Collaboration

SHERBORN, Mass.— Stormalong Cider, award-winning Massachusetts-based cidery, announced the release of POG Punch, a fruited cider made in collaboration with digital cider guide, CiderScene. POG Punch is inspired by the classic Hawaiian beverage made from passionfruit, orange and guava juice.

This limited release cider features a blend of Golden Delicious, Honeycrisp, Empire and McIntosh apples combined with passionfruit, orange, guava and a hint of tangerine juice. The result is a tart, refreshing and tropical-influenced 5.6% ABV cider that is bright and incredibly crushable.

“It’s been awesome working and collaborating with Trevor and Nolan on this project,” said Bright McConnell, Stormalong Cider Cider Maker. “Their appreciation for cider and respect for all styles made this a fun project to work on. We had a lot of cider style ideas flowing back and forth and ultimately settled on this one. Once we started blending, we all knew the flavors were going to be delicious. We wanted to set some differentiation from other POG flavors and really let the citrus flavor pop, so we opted to use Tangerine juice in lieu of orange to really bring forward the acidity.”

“We had a blast working with the Stormalong team on the tart, tangy, and well-balanced POG Punch,” said Trevor O’Malley, part owner of CiderScene. “Collectively, we were able to develop a summer gem that is the definition of crushable. If you haven’t had Stormalong before, there is no better time then now. POG Punch is the best way to beat the heat and quench your thirst!”

POG Punch is gluten-free and made with carefully sourced local apples which are freshly pressed and fermented with care. No added sugars, concentrates, ‘natural’ flavors, or artificial ingredients. Only 100% real, whole ingredients.

It is available for a limited time in 12oz can 4-packs exclusively for purchase on the Stormalong Cider website.

About Stormalong Cider

Stormalong Cider, founded in 2014, is a Massachusetts-based craft cider company producing a wide range of ciders focused on apple quality and character. Using a blend of culinary and rare heirloom varieties, Stormalong ferments and ages its ciders with traditional and modern techniques showcasing the unique characteristics of these diverse apples. Fascinated and inspired by America’s robust hard cider lineage, Stormalong aims to showcase the diversity, flavor and quality of cider made with the right apples.

For More Information:

https://www.stormalong.com/shop