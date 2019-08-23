Stormalong Cider and Blue Hills Orchard Launch Unfiltered Hard Cider

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Stormalong Cider, a Massachusetts-based cidery, along with Blue Hills Orchard of Wallingford, CT, has announced a collaboration in launching an unfiltered hard cider as part of Stormalong’s new Farmstand Series. Featuring the quintessential McIntosh variety blended with other New England favorites, this unfiltered hard cider is reminiscent of Blue Hills Orchard’s farmstand cider pressed and sold at harvest. It is crisp, refreshing, with a savory balance of tart and sweet.

Blue Hills Orchard Hard Cider is packaged in 16 oz. 4-packs and will be available exclusively throughout the state of Connecticut starting this month. In addition, Stormalong’s core line-up of ciders including the tannic flagship Legendary Dry, and Light of the Sun, a guava, dry-hopped cider will be available to licensed bars, restaurants and retailers throughout Connecticut thanks to its distribution partnership with Hartford Distributors and Dichello Distributors.

“We wanted to create a cider that showcased the taste of fresh local apples. We have been impressed with the exceptional quality of apples being grown at Blue Hills Orchard and sought to collaborate with on this project. It has been a great experience working with them and experiencing the beauty and vibe of their orchard and of course their wonderful fruit. We’re looking forward to both the future and present. In addition, we have enjoyed working with our two distributors, Hartford and Dichello Distributors, who really understand and appreciate the idea of this project and have been helpful in both the conception and execution of this venture.” said Shannon Edgar, founder of Stormalong Cider.

“For six generations my family has prided themselves growing high quality fruit. Continuing a long tradition of working with fruit and apples, we teamed up/partnered with Stormalong Cider to produce a hard cider that is similar to our traditional farmstand cider. Farming is a way of life for my family and we look forward to starting a new chapter with this hard cider collaboration,” said Eric Henry, sixth generation grower at Blue Hills Orchard, Wallingford, CT.

With this expansion, Stormalong Cider is now available in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, California and Connecticut.

About Stormalong Cider

We are an orchard-based cidery producing a wide range of ciders focused on apple quality and character. Our flagship cider, “Legendary Dry”, uses a blend of bittersweet and heirloom apple varieties full of tannins and rich acidity. We ferment and age our ciders with traditional techniques showcasing the unique characteristics of these diverse apples. For more information on Stormalong Cider, please visit www.stormalong.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@stormalongcider).