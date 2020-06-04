Stone Notorious P.O.G. Berliner Weisse Now Available

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – With the arrival of summer comes that summer thirst and Stone Brewing has released just the beer for the occasion. Stone Notorious P.O.G. Berliner Weisse, brewed with passion fruit, orange and guava is now available for a limited time.

This cult-favorite has a rich history among Stone’s fans. In 2016 actor and comedian Jonah Ray joined Stone brewer Kris Ketcham for a collaboration brew at the Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station. Ray, a native Hawaiian, grew up on the stuff island childhoods were made of – POG Juice. So the “P,” the “O” and the “G” were mandates for his Stone collaboration beer. Countless passion fruits, oranges and guavas later, the beer’s successive small-batch rebrews continued to be met by clamoring fans. Presumably on Island Time, Stone finally released the beer nationwide in 2019 and an even greater clamoring fanbase was born.

“This beer is dedicated to my homeland, the islands of Hawaii,” explained Ray. “It’s also dedicated to my dad who used to pour a little bit of booze into his PASSION ORANGE GUAVA juice on the weekends. LOOK DAD! I’VE COMBINED THE TWO!”

Stone Notorious P.O.G. Berliner Weisse effortlessly rides its effervescence of tart orange citrus and tropicality with sip-it-like-its-Sunday ease. It’s tart, refreshing, citrusy and spectacular. On the nose: tropical fruits, citrus and honey. Passion fruit and guava flavors are present beneath a bright punch of orange. It’s everything POG lore serves up, but it’s beer, so clearly it’s better. PRESS IMAGES Download Assets

Quick Facts

Name: Stone Notorious P.O.G. Berliner Weisse

Release Date: Week of July 25, 2020

Web: Stonebrewing.com/POG

Stats: 4.7% ABV, 20 IBUs

Style: Berliner Weisse

Availability: Nationwide for a limited time

Packaging: 12oz six-pack and 19.2oz cans & 22oz bottles

Find Beer:

In Stores: find.stonebrewing.com

Online for shipping in CA: shop.stonebrewing.com TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Unfiltered and cloudy

Aroma: Tropical fruits, citrus, honey, very mimosa-like

Taste: Nose carries over with lots of tart orange citrus. Passion fruit and guava are there, but the orange dominates.

Palate: Tart and refreshing FOOD PAIRINGS

Starters: Stone Mac N Cheese */**, Meat and Cheese Board, Vietnamese-style Egg Rolls, Chinese Sticky Ribs */**

Salads: Fruity Goat Salad (seasonal fruits & shredded fillo-wrapped goat cheese)*/**, Wedge Salad

Main Courses: Crispy Skin Salmon*, True Craft Burger*/**, BBQ JackFruit Sandwich, Pork Katsu, Loco Moco, and a variety of brunch dishes because this is the perfect Brunch Beer—try it with Eggs Benedict!

Desserts: Ice Cream Sandwich, Crème Brulee Cheesecake, Baklava

*Menu items available at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido

** Menu items available at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station

About Stone Brewing

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996, the groundbreaking San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. Recognized as an award-winning industry leader, Stone has been listed on the Inc. 500 | 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list 12 times and has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. The company operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus nine tap room and bistro locations throughout the US and the nation’s largest craft-centric beer distributor, Stone Distributing Co. Stone’s bold, flavorful and largely hop-centric beers are available in all 50 states and more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information on Stone Brewing and its commitment to independence, sustainability, philanthropy and the art of brewing, visit stonebrewing.com or the company’s social media sites: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.