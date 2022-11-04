Stone Imperial Stout Makes a Triumphant Return

ESCONDIDO, California – Stone Brewing is closing out its year of re-brewed fan favorites with the legendary Stone Imperial Stout. Alongside this final release of the 2022 Fan Favorites Series, Stone introduces the beer’s distilled companion, Stone Imperial Stout Whiskey from Foundry Distilling Company.

Stone Imperial Stout was first brewed 22 years ago. It stirred rapt fans into a frenzy over its complex and indulgent flavor profile. It pours black as sin. A goblet held to the sky could block out the sun. Or an evening. At 10.5% and irresistible to the last sip, it is full bodied with a fluffy hot-chocolate-colored head. Flavors of dark chocolate and heavy roast are gracefully supported by nuances of coffee, black currant, juniper berry, and molasses on the finish.

“I’ve been brewing at Stone for nearly 20 years and Stone Imperial Stout is, hands-down, one of our greatest beers,” expressed Jeremy Moynier, Sr. Manager of Brewing & Innovation. “It’s such a perfect balance of flavors. I wasn’t surprised when our fans voted this one into our 2022 Fan Favorites Series. I was right there with them hoping to enjoy it again!”

Stone Imperial Stout Whiskey is a new interpretation of the celebrated beer. The wort of Stone Imperial Stout (liquid resulting from the first stage of the brewing process), was distilled and aged in charred oak barrels, creating the distillery’s first whiskey made of an Imperial Stout. Bottled at cask strength, this is a monster of a whiskey clocking in at 127 proof. It pours golden amber in color and puts off a rich aroma of burnt sugar and espresso with vanilla and cedar. Flavors of smooth milk chocolate, hazelnut and oak take over with a finish revealing oak and stone fruit notes.

Foundry Distiller and Production Manager Brian Kuhn claims, “Personally, I believe this is one of the best whiskies we’ve created to date. In fact, it is one of the best whiskies I have ever tasted. It is a master class in subtly and nuance, with a new flavor note seeming to appear on every sip. It’s just really awesome to be able to work closely with the entire Stone team. The craft beer, and craft alcohol industry as a whole, owe so much of its success to the pioneering spirit of Stone and we’re proud to be able to continue that innovation.”

This masterful beer and its masterful whiskey are here for a limited time only. Stone Imperial Stout is available nationwide in 12oz six-pack cans and draft. Its whiskey counterpart is available only at Foundry’s Iowa distillery and select stores throughout Southern California.

QUICK FACTS

Name:

Stone Imperial Stout

Stone Imperial Stout Whiskey

Alcohol:

Beer: 10.5% ABV

Whiskey: 127 Proof

Availability: Limited time

Beer available nationwide

Whiskey in Southern California and Foundry Distillery only (Iowa)

Packaging:

Beer: 12oz six-pack cans, 22oz bottles and draft

Whiskey: 750ml bottles

STONE IMPERIAL STOUT TASTING NOTES:

Appearance: Very dark with a deep, tan head

Aroma: Chocolate, roasted malt, caramel and brown sugar with dark roasted coffee

Taste: Dark chocolate and coffee with vanilla, fruitiness and warm toast flavor from the roasted malts

Palate: Smooth and full-bodied! This beer is creamy with subtle sweetness but overall dry with a nice level of bitterness on the finish.

STONE IMPERIAL STOUT WHISKEY TASTING NOTES:

Appearance: Golden amber in color

Aroma: Rich aroma of burnt sugar and espresso with vanilla and cedar

Taste: Flavors of smooth milk chocolate, hazelnut, and oak

Palate: Finishes quickly with notes of oak and stone fruit

ABOUT STONE BREWING

Founded in 1996, Stone pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. Today Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA plus seven tap room and bistro locations. Stone offers a wide range of craft beers including its most popular Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice.

ABOUT FOUNDRY DISTILLING

Foundry Distilling Company is the industry leader in custom spirits production through the Foundry Private Barrel Club.

Foundry also collaborates with regional and national distillers, brewers and vintners to create a collection of unique offerings. Its Brewer-Distiller Alliance consists of taking the wort for a highly regarded beer and further processing it into a whiskey by distilling and barrel aging the product. The Vintner’s Collection includes finishing unique, high-end whiskies in fine Napa Valley Wine Casks from a group of highly regarded, small wineries. Foundry uses barrels from multiple varietals and practices the ancient Solera method, giving consumers the ability to taste the same whiskey finished in different types of barrels.

For More Information:

https://www.stonebrewing.com