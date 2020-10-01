Stone Brewing Releases Xocoveza Imperial Mocha Stout

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Stone Brewing welcomes fall and winter with an imperial mocha stout inspired by Oaxacan Hot Chocolate. Harmoniously balanced, Stone Xocoveza is brewed with all that’s good about the holiday season: chocolate, coffee, Pasilla peppers, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and cheer.

Cocoa and cinnamon flavors rise upfront, followed by coffee, nutmeg and vanilla. The fruitiness and mild heat of the peppers warm on the finish with chocolate present throughout each sip. It’s the same divine recipe that fans have clamored for since 2014, annually signaling the embrace of shorter days and longer nights; the embrace of a world-class imperial mocha stout. Enjoy now, or well into the following year as this one ages beautifully.

High quality ingredients are the key to the nuanced flavors of Stone Xocovea. This year, Stone proudly partnered with Ritual Coffee, a fully independent, woman-owned roasting company. Ritual is known for its seasonally fresh, single-origin coffees purchased directly from farmers and producers. In the same way that Stone defined the West Coast Style IPA, Ritual pioneered coffee’s West Coast Style of light roasting that pushes the boundaries of what coffee can be. Sound familiar? This relationship is intentional and nothing short of perfect.

“We trialed some new coffees from a few suppliers for this year’s Stone Xocoveza,” explained Steve Gonzalez, Stone Senior Manager of Brewing & Innovation – Small Batch. “The clear standout was Sítio Cafe Forte, a Brazilian coffee roasted by Ritual. The chocolate notes of the beans piqued our interest, and when we pilot brewed the beer with this coffee, the results really blew us away. Ritual is a company that has a well-deserved reputation not only for quality, but also sustainable sourcing and a commitment to diversity.”

Another thoughtfully selected partner, Stone Xocoveza is crafted with Belyzium Craft Chocolate. Belyzium is an artisan “bean to bar” chocolate producer dedicated to organically grown, sustainably sourced cacao from Belize.

Stone Xocoveza is now on shelves in awesome new packaging nationwide. Find it in 12oz six-pack cans and 22oz bottles and join Stone in celebrating: WE’VE MADE IT TO STONE XOCOVEZA SEASON!

QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Xocoveza

Release Web: StoneBrewing.com/Xocoveza

Stats: 8.1% ABV

Availability: Nationwide Special Release

Packaging: 12oz six-pack cans, 22oz bottles & draft

Find Beer: Find.stonebrewing.com

TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Pours black with a thick brown head.

Aroma: Intense cinnamon, cocoa and coffee are followed by nutmeg and peppers. As the beer warms up, the flavor combinations evolve, and the cocoa and vanilla notes really start to open up.

Taste: Cocoa and cinnamon are at the forefront. The coffee, nutmeg and vanilla follow, and the fruitiness and mild heat of the pasilla peppers come through nicely on the finish. Chocolate is present throughout.

Palate: Full bodied and very smooth with a light bitterness. The sweetness adds a lot to this beer without being syrupy.

FOOD PAIRINGS

Starters: Stone Bavarian Pretzel*, Yellowfin Ahi Poke “Nachos”*, Fried Pickles, Bruschetta

Soups and Salads: Fruity Goat Salad* (seasonal fruits & shredded fillo-wrapped goat cheese), Italian Antipasto Salad, Massaman Curry Soup, Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

Main Courses:Chicken Tinga Taco*, Grilled Lamb with Chimichurri, Dungeness Crab, Peking Duck

Desserts: Melon Sorbet, Strawberry Rhubarb, Lemon Blossom Cupcakes, Lime Custard with Lychee

*Menu items available at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido and Liberty Station

WHAT’S UP WITH THE UPSIDE-DOWN PACKAGING? We made a huge mistake. Truth be told, we’ve made thousands of them. Every Stone beer is the result of trial and error and error and error until all that’s left is the best damn beer we can brew. We sweat the small stuff, constantly pushing the boundaries of independent craft beer. So no, these upside-down labels aren’t a mistake. They’re the visual manifestation of our most deeply-held belief. Because in the pursuit of craft beer perfection, we Leave No Stone Unturned.

ABOUT STONE BREWING

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996, the groundbreaking San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. Recognized as an award-winning industry leader, Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. The company operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus nine tap room and bistro locations throughout the US and the nation’s largest craft-centric beer distributor, Stone Distributing Co. Stone’s bold, flavorful and largely hop-centric beers are available in all 50 states and more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information on Stone Brewing and its commitment to independence, sustainability, philanthropy and the art of brewing, visit stonebrewing.com or the company’s social media sites: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.