Stone Brewing Releases Stone Imperial Notorious P.O.G.

ESCONDIDO, California – Stone Brewing is bringing back an all-time fan favorite, this time bigger than ever. Stone Imperial Notorious P.O.G. is brewed to an imperial 8% with passion fruit, orange and guava giving it a legendary “beermosa” flavor and aroma that Stone fans just can’t get enough of.

In 2016, actor and comedian Jonah Ray joined Stone brewer Kris Ketcham for a collaboration brew at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station. Ray, a native Hawaiian, grew up on the stuff island childhoods were made of – POG Juice. So, the “P,” the “O” and the “G” were mandates for his Stone collaboration beer.

Stone Notorious P.O.G. Berliner Weisse effortlessly rides its effervescence of tart orange citrus and tropical flavors with sip-it-like-its-Sunday ease. It’s tart, refreshing, citrusy and spectacular. On the nose: tropical fruits, citrus and honey. Passion fruit and guava flavors are present beneath a bright punch of orange. It’s everything POG lore serves up, but it’s beer, so clearly, it’s better.

“We’ve been experimenting with taking up the ABV on some of our favorite beers,” explained Kris Ketcham, Stone Brewing Senior Manager of Brewing & Innovation. “Stone Notorious P.O.G. stood out because not only does the imperial version taste amazing, you can’t even tell the ABV is higher. We knew our fans would welcome this upgrade to one of their favorites.”

Stone Imperial Notorious P.O.G. is the latest in Stone’s lineup of Fan Favorite Re-Brews – beers voted in by fans for nationwide limited release. It can be found in 12oz six-pack cans, 22oz bottles (Southern California only) and draft.

QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Imperial Notorious P.O.G.

ABV: 8%

IBUs: 25

Special Ingredients: Passion Fruit, Orange & Guava

Availability: Nationwide for a limited time

Packaging: 12oz six-pack cans, 22oz bottles (Southern California only) & draft

Originally Released: 2016

Appearance: Hazy, gold, and a fluffy white head.

Aroma: Intense, bright, and fresh real fruit. Some pleasant hints of honey orange blossom that round out this explosion of fruit aroma.

Taste: Very, very fruity! Guava, pineapple, passion fruit, grapefruit, and orange. A truly amazing blend of intense fruit flavors.

Palate: Lingering sweet finish. Tart and refreshing.

For More Information:

https://www.stonebrewing.com