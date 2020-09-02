Stone Brewing Releases Black is Beautiful

ESCONDIDO, Calif.– Stone Brewing proudly announces the release of Black is Beautiful, arriving in stores this week. Stone joins many other craft breweries across the country in a collaborative effort led by Weathered Souls Brewing, a Black-owned brewery based in San Antonio, TX. The initiative supports organizations working to oppose racial inequality. The proceeds of Stone’s edition of Black is Beautiful will benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Inc (LDF).

“Like many, we have been called to action by recent events and stand firmly in support of the Black Lives Matter movement,” stated Steve Wagner, Stone Brewing Interim CEO. In addition to action outside of our company, we must ensure positive growth within. We are actively evaluating diversity and opportunity across all levels of our company and are committed to making sure all our team members have career mobility and paths to leadership. This month we launched our Cultural Competency Workshops that will roll out company wide. We look forward to a continued path of progress and inclusivity.”

Black is Beautiful is an Imperial Stout with rich, dark chocolate character. Using the Weathered Souls Brewing base recipe, Stone gave the beer a unique twist. Oak and bourbon barrel character adds sweetness, caramel flavors and oak complexity at 10% ABV. This beer can be enjoyed fresh and will age beautifully.

Stone’s glass bottle supplier, O-I has generously donated all of the 22oz bottles for Stone’s Black is Beautiful beer, allowing for a greater contribution to the LDF. Black is Beautiful is available in 22oz bottles and draft throughout California and at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens and Stone Brewing Tap Room locations in California and Richmond, VA.

QUICK FACTS

Proper Name: Black is Beautiful

Stats: 10% ABV

Packaging: 22oz bottles & Draft

Availability: Limited Time in California and Richmond, VA

Release Web: Stonebrewing.com/blackisbeautiful

Beer Finder: Find.stonebrewing.com

