Stone Brewing Now Shipping Direct to Fans in Washington D.C.

Vintage beers and a new One Batch Dispatch Drop are now available online only

ESCONDIDO, CA – Stone Brewing kicks off 2022 with expanded direct-to-consumer sales into Washington D.C. Beer drinkers now have access to Stone’s year-round offerings and special releases,Greg’s Cellar Collection of vintage beers and the exclusiveStone One Batch Dispatch Program. The timing couldn’t be better as the newest One Batch Dispatch release drops today, Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Stone has offered shipping to addresses in CA and added Ohio in early December. While only a handful of states allow for direct-to-consumer sales, the company is actively pursuing this fresh-to-your-door experience for as many people across the US as possible.

“Stone’s nationwide distribution has earned fans in all 50 states and we simply want those fans to have easy access to their favorite beers,” explained Maria Stipp, Stone Brewing CEO. “What’s more, we recognize that the small batch neighborhood brewery experience is in high demand. Stone’s One Batch Dispatch program allows for beer drinkers to experience our most complex and fresh beers that used to only be found at the brewery.”

The Stone One Batch Dispatch Program is a series of super fresh beers only available online and at Stone locations. The series features unexpected styles, innovative recipes and only a finite number of four-packs with each release. The newest drop is a flavor-packed scotch ale made with pineapple and inspired by pineapple upside down cake. The recipe is that of the Stone 2020 Homebrew Competition & American Homebrew Association Rally winner Jason Dunn. This top-voted beer is rich and malt-forward with heavy caramelized character, accented by tangy pineapple. This single batch of Jason Dunn / Stone Pineapple Dunn Upside Down Wee Heavy goes on sale today atShop.StoneBrewing.com and is expected to sell out quickly. Four-pack, 16oz cans of One Batch Dispatch Series beers will be brewed, packaged and released approximately every four to five weeks.

Online shipping of Stone’s beers also means access to Greg’s Cellar Collection. These vintage beers have been carefully stashed away allowing them to age gracefully and take on new perspectives, nuances and depth. Thanks to Stone’s slick new upgrade to its online ordering system, these cellar gems are now up for grabs.

