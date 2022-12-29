Stone Brewing Launches New Delicious Variety 6-Pack

ESCONDIDO, CA – Stone Brewing, among the world’s most renowned IPA breweries, introduces a family of year-round beers to accompany its hugely popularStone Delicious IPA. The gluten-reduced West Coast Style IPA is now joined by Stone Delicious Double IPA andStone Delicious Citrus IPA in a format hardly seen on shelves – a variety can six-pack.

The three beers of the Stone Delicious Six-Pack are individually unique recipes: The original, the sequel and the remix:

Stone Delicious IPA (7.7% ABV) packs a refreshing and hoppy lemon candy flavor that make it especially complementary to an array of foods and a superior standalone IPA.

(7.7% ABV) packs a refreshing and hoppy lemon candy flavor that make it especially complementary to an array of foods and a superior standalone IPA. Stone Delicious Double IPA (9.4% ABV!) stands out with a serious depth of flavor and explosive aroma of lemon and ripe fruit from Centennial and Amarillo hops. With less bitterness than a typical double IPA, this one is extra fruity, extra gratifying and extra Delicious.

(9.4% ABV!) stands out with a serious depth of flavor and explosive aroma of lemon and ripe fruit from Centennial and Amarillo hops. With less bitterness than a typical double IPA, this one is extra fruity, extra gratifying and extra Delicious. Stone Delicious Citrus IPA (7.7% ABV) is brewed with Talus hops that impart vibrant citrus notes complemented by the addition of sweet orange peel. The result is especially bright and satisfyingly juicy.

Stone Delicious IPA is one of the fastest growing IPAs in the country.* Its bright, lemony-herbal intensity has made it a favorite among the most discerning craft IPA drinkers for years. It also happens to be gluten reduced, as are its two new companions. In fact, The Delicious family of beers clocks in below theFDA requirement for “gluten free” labeling (less than 20 parts per million). Since the beer is brewed with barley and the gluten is removed, Stone only gets to claim, “gluten reduced,” and that’s fine. IYKYK.

“Expanding our Stone Delicious family was a big ask for us brewers because not just any IPA can live up to this name,” explained Jeremy Moynier, Senior Manager of Brewing & Innovation. “Each of these beers share a bright, vibrant citrus-forward quality that plays out in three distinctly different ways. And that kind of variety is hard to find in a six-pack!”

The new variety six-pack is available nationwide at the same suggested retail price as a six-pack of the original Stone Delicious IPA: $11.99. That’s a delicious steal considering all that ABV and variety in one approachable six-pack. In addition, six-packs of Stone Delicious Double IPA are also now available nationwide with six-packs dedicated to Stone Delicious Citrus IPA rolling out in summer 2023. Find all of Stone’s beers at Find.StoneBrewing.comor order online in select states atShop.StoneBrewing.com.

* Stone Delicious IPA is up +17.9% in Nielsen $ sales % change vs PY (last 13wks ending 10/22, Total US xAOC). Growthis coming from all pack sizes. In both Nielsen and Kroger IRI data, Delicious is among the fastest-growing IPAs in 6pks, 12pks, and 19.2oz cans.

QUICK FACTS

Name:

Stone Delicious IPA Variety Six-Pack

Stone Delicious IPA

Stone Delicious Double IPA

Stone Delicious Citrus IPA

ABV:

Stone Delicious IPA: 7.7%

Stone Delicious Double IPA: 9.4%

Stone Delicious Citrus IPA: 7.7%

Availability:

Stone Delicious IPA Variety Six-Pack: Nationwide, Year-Round

Stone Delicious IPA: Nationwide, Year-Round

Stone Delicious Double IPA: Nationwide, Year-Round

Stone Delicious Citrus IPA: Coming in 2023 Nationwide, Year-Round

Packaging: 12oz six-pack cans

Find:Find.StoneBrewing.com

STONE DELICIOUS IPA TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Pours deep gold with a white-colored head.

Aroma: Spicy, herbal and citrusy hop aromatics balanced with light-toasted malt. The spiciness is reminiscent of lemongrass.

Taste:Hoppy, Citrus, Lemongrass.

Palate: Medium body with a bitter, dry finish.

STONE DELICIOUS DOUBLE IPA TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Deep gold, clear, white fluffy head.

Aroma: Strawberry shortcake, sweet lemon, honey, cherry skin.

Taste:Candied orange, Meyer lemon, caramel, ripe red apple, red and black licorice.

Palate: Medium body, medium sweetness and then some bitterness on the finish.

STONE DELICIOUS CITRUS IPA TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Slight haze, pale orange, white head.

Aroma: Fresh sweet orange, peach, light cedar notes, orange cream, light graininess.

Taste:Fresh bright orange, grapefruit, white wine, pineapple, raspberry, white alpine strawberry.

Palate: Medium body, thick mouthfeel, pithy finish.

ABOUT STONE BREWING

Founded in 1996, Stone pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. Today Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA plus seven tap room and bistro locations. Stone offers a wide range of craft beers including its most popular Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. To find Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com. For more information on Stone Brewing visit stonebrewing.com, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.