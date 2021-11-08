Stone Announces it 12 Days of IPAs

ESCONDIDO, California – This holiday season, Stone Brewing introduces a celebration of IPAs essential for the season of giving and indulging. This badass pack of holiday cheer features 12 individual beers ranging from new recipes to year-round staples, and archived fan-favorites from one of the most famous IPA breweries in the world.

And let’s face it, a 12 Pack of IPAs is way better than a fruitcake. Given as a gift, or kept for yourself, beer drinkers can explore Stone’s storied past via a journey of IPA expressions. Highlights include:

The brand new Stone Hazy IPA, a 6.7% juice bomb.

Stone Grapefruit Slam IPA (8%), pulled from archives for its bitter, zesty grapefruit a-peel (couldn’t resist the pithy reference).

Stone Japanese Green Tea IPA (10.1%), the heralded result of the perfect execution of tea and beer that’s as hard to come by as a sighting of Jolly Ol’ St. Nick.

Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA (8.7%), Stone’s most requested archive beer of all time. ‘Nough said.

The complete pack includes:

Stone IPA (6.9%)

Stone Delicious IPA (7.7%)

Stone Tangerine Express Hazy IPA (6.7%)

Stone Scorpion Bowl IPA (7.5%)

Stone ///Fear.Movie.Lions Hazy Double IPA (8.5%)

Stone Ruination Double IPA 2.0 Sans Filtre (8.5%)

Stone Grapefruit Slam IPA (8%)

Stone Hazy IPA ( 6.7%)

Stone Cloud Gazer Hazy IPA (7.5%)

Stone Sublimely Self Righteous Black IPA (8.7%)

Stone Neverending Haze IPA (4%)

Stone Japanese Green Tea IPA (10.1%)

“Stone is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year,” stated Stone Co-Founder Greg Koch. “So, we’re doing… well… pretty much what we committed to doing 25 years ago. We’re making really good beers that bring people together. These are the beers I’m proud to bring to my holiday gathering of misfits. Now you can do the same.”

Stone 12 Days of IPAs is now available nationwide.

Stone 12 Days of IPAs is one of two extra special holiday beer offerings. Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches is also available nationwide. This decadent new spin on our hallowed holiday creation combines the flavors of Oaxacan Hot Chocolate and Tres Leches cake in an imperial stout that’s smooth, creamy and intensely indulgent.

ABOUT STONE BREWING

The San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States and an industry leader in environmental sustainability. Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus eight tap room and bistro locations and one of the nation’s largest craft-centric beverage distributors, Stone Distributing Co. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation, solar panels, creative uses of spent grain, and even live goats for ecological vegetation management. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice.

For More Information:

https://www.stonebrewing.com