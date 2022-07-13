Stiegl to Launch Hard Radler in U.S. This Fall

In partnership with Global Beer Network, Stieglbrauerei will begin shipping Stiegl Hard Radler™ Cherry from its headquarters in Salzburg, Austria to wholesalers in the USA in August of 2022. Filled in a sleek new 11.2 oz can, 12-packs of Stiegl Hard Radler™ Cherry are scheduled to reach shelves by October 2022.

Stepping up the ABV from Stiegl’s flagship Original Radler Series of 2%, Stiegl Hard Radlers™ will deliver an ABV of 5%. Using a higher proportion of their flagship Stiegl Goldbräu Lager, the beer’s medium-body and pleasant crispness is accented by a burst of fresh cherry aroma. The beer’s striking ruby-red color is a departure from the hazy-blonde color often associated with traditional Radlers. The new slim can

2022 marks the 100th Anniversary of the Radler style. The term Radler translates in English to cyclist and the beer-style emerged in Germany in the 1920’s as a low alcohol beverage option for cyclists in need of refreshment. It gained popularity in the USA in the early 2000’s with brands like The Original Stiegl Radler Grapefruit which gained fame for its use of natural fruit juices, fresh flavors and use in beer cocktails.

“We are excited to bring a new style to the beer world with our Hard Radler™. The beer is still approachable and refreshing like a Radler should be, but the flavor is bolder and a little bit more in your face…and of course a little stronger as well.” – Stiegl Export Manager Thomas Necker.

