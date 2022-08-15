Stem Ciders Hosts Pickle Party with The Real Dill Celebrating A Salted Cucumber’s Addition to Year-Round Cider Lineup

LAFAYETTE, Colorado – One of Stem Ciders’ most inventive culinary-inspired ciders is moving to the main stage as A Salted Cucumber, their iconic cucumber cider, now joins the Stem Ciders flagship lineup.

Crafted with 100% fresh-pressed apples from the Pacific Northwest, A Salted Cucumber is dry-hopped with Cascade and Citra hops. It is then finished with fresh cucumber juice and sea salt. The result is a bright, crisp, refreshing, dry apple cider with no residual sweetness, the perfect pairing to help drinkers cool down during the warmer months.

In 2016 the innovation teams at Stem and The Real Dill first began working together to determine what cucumber and apples could do together. The pairing of fresh cucumber juice and fresh-pressed apple juice made for a dynamic combination, and the addition of sea salt with the hopped cider really pulled everything together. “The floral hop aromas balance with the cucumber juice aroma and add another layer of complexity,” said head cider maker, Ian Capps. “The key flavor profile that really shines is the fresh cucumber juice, continued Capps. “This stuff comes in with a crazy dark green color and is super potent and juicy. It makes the whole cellar smell like cucumbers when we add it to a batch.”

A Salted Cucumber officially debuted in 2017 in celebration of The Real Dill’s 5-year anniversary party. Its renown has stretched nationally, last year being spotlighted as a featured cider offering at Disney World in Orlando, FL. And now A Salted Cucumber will move from a seasonal release to join Stem Ciders’ year-round flagship lineup.

To celebrate the occasion, Stem Ciders has teamed up once again with Denver’s The Real Dill to host a pickle party at the cidery’s Acreage location in Lafayette, CO on Friday, August 26 from 4-7 pm. The event will feature a host of pickle-themed menu items from Chef Matt Ochs, special pickle tastings, and a spicy pickle eating competition at 5:30 pm open to the public.

A Salted Cucumber clocks in at 6.7% ABV and is available in 4-pack 12oz cans and on draft at Stem Ciders RiNo in Denver, Acreage in Lafayette, and on the shelves at retailers throughout Colorado before seeing national distribution in select states across Stem’s 22 state distribution

footprint. Out-of-state fans can also get A Salted Cucumber and other Stem Ciders products shipped directly to their doorstep via the Stem Ciders website, which services 38 states.

About Stem Ciders

Stem Ciders is a fast-growing regional cidery based in Lafayette, CO that distributes dry-focused craft ciders to 20 US states, ships directly to consumers across 38 states, and exports to Russia and Japan. With “The World is Your Orchard” as its mantra and using fresh-pressed apple juice from the Pacific Northwest, Stem seeks to pay homage to traditional cidermaking while also redefining what is possible in contemporary ciders. Stem’s superpower is creating completely unique ciders that capture the palates of wine drinkers, craft beer drinkers, and consumers seeking better-for-you beverages in the alcohol space. From the elegance of Real Dry, to the spicy Chile Guava, to the compelling A Salted Cucumber, and to the inspiring Carrot Ginger Turmeric. In Spring 2021, Stem created a sales partnership with Boulder Beer Company to represent Boulder Beer Brands globally and in April 2022 acquired the Howdy Beer Western Pilsner brand to expand its beverage portfolio to a wider audience.

About The Real Dill

The Real Dill is a Denver-based pickle company applying century-old preservation techniques with a culinary twist. Dedicated to making inspired products that stand out, The Real Dill embraces creativity and strives to break the mold. The culinary-minded approach to developing recipes results in a depth of flavor, crunchy texture, and beautiful presentation that showcases all of the elegant ingredients in each jar. The Real Dill started as a part-time pickling hobby that spiraled out of control into an obsession, and eventually, into a full-time business. Driven by a commitment to reducing waste, The Real Dill launched its iconic Bloody Mary Mix in 2013, which features cucumber-infused water that is a byproduct of the pickling process. The Real Dill’s products are available for purchase online and at retailers and restaurants across the US.

For More Information:

https://stemciders.com