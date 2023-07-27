Stem Ciders Debuts New Hard Peach Tea & Hard Mango Lemonade RTD Line

LAFAYETTE, Colo.— Stem Ciders is diving into warmer weather with a pair of ready-to-drink cocktails perfect for beating the summer heat. Joining a burgeoning portfolio of diverse and exciting new craft beverages, the Stem Ciders team is thrilled to introduce Hard Peach Tea and Hard Mango Lemonade, the newest entries in its Stem Imperial lineup.

Stem’s new Hard Peach Tea greets drinkers with a nostalgic wave of freshly picked peach aromas followed by the perfect balance of ripe peach sweetness blended with just a kiss of effervescence. Similarly, Stem’s Hard Mango Lemonade is also mango fruit forward in aroma, but showcases a measured approach of familiar tartness from the lemonade, which is offset by tropical mango notes.

Featuring a fraction of the sugar found in most other mainstream hard tea and lemonade brands, Stem’s renditions of the popular hard tea and lemonade style capture the nostalgia of some of our favorite summertime beverages with the help of a little extra kick from Stem’s familiar apple wine base, all while remaining 100% gluten-free. Perfect for cheersing poolside, sipping on the porch, throwing back after 18 holes, or even as a refreshing reward after a day of yard work.

“Staying true to Stem Ciders, we wanted to share our take on a hard lemonade and hard tea featuring bold, yet familiar flavors, and a fraction of the sugar,” said Patrick Combs, Director of Liquids for Stem Ciders.

“We love creating and enjoying easy-drinking, refreshing, fruit-forward beverages, so it made complete sense to venture into hard teas and lemonades while still maintaining Stem’s hand-crafted approach,” Combs continued.

Hard Peach Tea and Hard Mango Lemonade will be available from all Stem Ciders locations on July 17 and at select stores throughout Colorado later in the month.

About Stem Ciders

Stem Ciders is a top 25 cidery in the US and the largest cidery in Colorado. Based in Lafayette, CO, Stem Ciders distributes dry-focused craft ciders to 20 US states and ships directly to consumers across 38 states. With “The World is Your Orchard” as its mantra and using fresh-pressed apple juice from the Pacific Northwest, Stem seeks to pay homage to traditional cider making while also redefining what is possible in contemporary ciders. Stem’s superpower is creating completely unique ciders that capture the palates of wine drinkers, craft beer drinkers, and consumers seeking alternative beverages in the alcohol space. From the elegance of Real Dry, to spicy Chile Guava, to the compelling A Salted Cucumber, and inspiring bourbon barrel-aged cider Banjo, Stem Ciders fearlessly challenges themselves to offer fans unique, craft flavors. In April 2022 Stem acquired the Howdy Beer brand, a Western-style Pilsner, to expand its beverage portfolio to a wider audience.

