Steady Hand Beer Co. to Open Taproom on Atlanta’s Westside

ATLANTA – Following a series of sneak peek opening hours this month, Steady Hand Beer Co. will celebrate the opening of its new Westside taproom with a grand opening event on Saturday, March 9, from 2 to 8 p.m.

During the grand opening event, guests will enjoy access to special beers on tap, live music, food trucks, raffles and more. Tickets are $25 per person and include four beer tokens that can be redeemed for 10 oz. beers of choice and a branded, take-home souvenir glass. A selection of Steady Hand favorites and taproom-only specials will be available on tap.

Located on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard within walking distance to neighboring mainstays such as Bacchanalia, Bone Garden Cantina and Topgolf, the 14,000 square-foot space offers a laid-back atmosphere to enjoy its selection of signature brews and seasonal releases on tap, including city-wide favorites like Flower Business Double IPA, Georgia Farmhouse and Paradise Waits IPA. In addition to an expansive bar featuring 24 taps, the brewery features games, an area for a rotating lineup of food trucks, multiple semi-private and private event spaces available to rent for private events and live music.

“Our three-year journey to open our doors has been both exciting and challenging – sometimes all at once – but worth every second as we begin to count down the days until the Steady Hand dream becomes a reality,” saidBrian Sullivan, head brewer and co-founder of Steady Hand Beer Co. “We are thrilled to bring our beer production under one roof and begin regularly pouring both our tried-and-true brews, new releases and special taproom-only offerings that we have in progress right now.”

It all began in 2016, when brothers Brian and Kevin Sullivan came together to add their own unique mark to Atlanta’s ever-expanding brewery scene. With Brian’s background in the brewing and culinary industries and Kevin’s business experience, they have created a portfolio of distinctly flavorful, yet easily drinkable beers that have made a splash in the local market since releasing last year. Taken from the inscription on the Sullivan family’s coat-of-arms, the brewery’s unique name is an English translation of the Gaelic motto, “Steady Hand to Victory.” The brothers have always desired to bring a great brewery experience to Georgia and build something special around a community – which will culminate in Steady Hand Beer Co.’s opening this month.

“It’s our approach to things – balanced and steady, straight from the brewer’s hand,” said Kevin Sullivan, co-founder of Steady Hand Beer Co. “We want our beers to be exciting and unique, without losing their drinkability. A balance of flavors with thoughtful execution every time.”

The space will boast a production area with a 30bbl brew house for core beers, plus a smaller batch brew system for pilot, seasonal and one-off beers. In addition to its flagship brews, Steady Hand recently released a selection of new pours including Cloudland Hazy IPA, a brew stacked with hops and refreshing notes of bright citrus, pineapple and mango; Circles of the Sun Toasted Coconut Blonde Stout, and their Imperial Coffee Stout, a collaboration with BRASH Coffee featuring hand selected wild coffee beans from El Salvador that present an espresso aroma; and their most recent release, Fall Farmhouse, a Farmhouse Ale brewed with roasted sweet potatoes and rye creating a rustic brew with refreshing complexity. Available in package stores, restaurants and bars throughout Georgia, the beers will be on heavy rotation in the Steady Hand taproom.

