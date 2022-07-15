Starr Hill Introduces Wahoo Pale Ale in Partnership with UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia – Starr Hill Brewery is excited to announce a new partnership with the University of Virginia (UVA) to produce officially licensed products in the craft beer category. Beginning August 1, 2022, Wahoo Pale Ale will be made available throughout the Commonwealth, including Starr Hill’s six locations as well as in commercial distribution throughout Virginia.

Starr Hill’s brand development team designed the new Pale Ale recipe with UVA specifically in mind. Wahoo Pale Ale is packed with juicy, fruit-forward hop flavors and backed with a smooth malt finish. Wahoo Pale Ale will be available in 12 oz cans in both 12 packs and 6 packs, as well as in 16 oz cans and draft.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this new partnership with UVA,” said Josh Cromwell, Starr Hill’s Vice President. “Given Starr Hill’s deeply-rooted connection to the University of Virginia, we are thrilled at the chance to create a beer that will celebrate the culture and history of our town.”

UVA fans will be able to find Wahoo Pale Ale at UVA athletic events, grocery stores, and on-premise venues throughout the Commonwealth. Beginning August 1, customers can search the Beer Finder to find Wahoo Pale Ale at a store near you.

Go Hoos!

About Starr Hill Brewery

Born in a Charlottesville music hall in 1999, Starr Hill Brewery is an independent, regional craft brewery founded out of a passion for great beer and live music. Among the most award-winning craft breweries on the East Coast, Starr Hill has won 24 Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and Great British Beer Festival medals. Headquartered in Crozet, VA, fans can also visit four Pilot Breweries located in Richmond, Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Charlottesville, as well as Starr Hill Biergarten in Tysons, VA at the Capital One Center.

https://starrhill.com/wahoo