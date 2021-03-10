Stable Craft Brewing Announces St. Patrick’s Day Event Schedule

Sport your green and kick up your heels at Stable Craft Brewing’s three St. Patty’s Day parties on March 13, March 17 and March 20

Waynesboro, Va. — Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, will celebrate St. Patrick Day this month with three parties featuring outdoor live music, special beer, cider and food offerings on Saturday, March 13, Wednesday, March 17 and Saturday, March 20.

The festive week-long celebration kicks off with a pre-St. Patty’s Day Bash on Saturday, March 13 featuring the Shenandoah Pipes & Drums performing from 3:00 – 5:00 pm followed by The Judy Chops from 7:00 – 10 pm, all in Stable Craft Brewing’s outdoor socially-distanced setting.

Here is the complete schedule of St. Patty Day celebrations at Stable Craft Brewing:

Saturday, March 13 – Pre-St. Patty Day Bash

3:00 – 5:00 pm – Shenandoah Pipes & Drums

3:00 – 5:00 pm – Pints & Ponies

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm – The Judy Chops performing live on Outdoor Diamond T Stage

The bagpipe sounds of Shenandoah Pipes and Drums sets the perfect tone for our week full of St. Patty celebrations. Hoist down a River Dancing Red Ale 5.6% ABV special release and pose with the horses during our Pints & Ponies in the stable. Then later, take in the sounds of The Judy Chops with bonfires roaring and some mulled hard cider. Chef Stephan complements the party with his Signature House-Brined House Smoked Corned Beef Reuben and Irish Poutine Nachos, potato chips topped with beer cheese, corned beef, and carmelized onion.

Wednesday, March 17 – St. Patty Day Party

Get your Irish on, put on your best leprechaun costume and do a jig to the sounds of Cousin Jimmy’s String Band performing an array of old-time, classic country, bluegrass, Cajun, Irish, and American folk music, special release of River Dancing Red Ale 5.6% ABV, take in the heat of our roaring bonfires and save your appetite for Chef Stephan’s Irish delicacies including his Signature House-Brined House Smoked Corned Beef Reuben and Irish Poutine Nachos, potato chips topped with beer cheese, corned beef, and carmelized onion.

Saturday, March 20 – Cappin’ Off Green week with Cherry Red

What better way to cap off a great week of St. Patty celebrations then with the rock and roll sounds of the Cherry Red band. Knock down a few River Dancing Ales and dance (like no one’s watching) to the sounds of the Stones. Great beer, cider and food makes this a party you won’t want to miss.

Stable Craft Brewings’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.