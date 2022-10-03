Stable Craft Brewing Announces October 2022 Calendar Of Events And Releases

HERMITAGE, Virginia – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is celebrating Fall this October with a full slate of activities including a Halloween Dance party, the World’s Fastest Pumpkin Carver, Steal the Glass, live music, craft beer and cider releases and delicious food.

Mark your calendars and celebrate Fall at Stable Craft Brewing:

Saturday, October 1 -Fall Oyster Fest: Half-Shell & Roasted – Calling all Oyster Lovers! Enjoy delicious Rappahannock Oysters: Oysters by the Dozen & 1/2 Dozen *while supplies last. Live Music with Shane Click at 1 pm

Sunday, October 2 – $10 Growler Fills 64 oz – Select Beers & $10 Mac & Cheese Skillets, Live Music with Larry Ragland & Sunday Night Smashburgers & Sunsets & S’mores

Wednesday, October 5 – October Steal the Mug: Scared “Sheetless” – Celebrate October with our a little bit of humor….Purchase any beverage & take home this clever mug. *available while supplies last

Friday, October 7 –Friday Night Love: White Peach Release & Live Music with Pasquale Dimeo – A subtler sweetness than traditional peaches mixes incredibly well with our award-winning Brazen cider.

Saturday, October 8 – The Invasion: British Rock 6:30p

The Invasion is an energetic British-invasion tribute band specializing in British rock and roll from the 1960s and 1970s. The Beatles, the Stones, the Kinks, Who, Yardbirds, Zombies, Herman’s Hermits, Manfred Mann, and many more

Sunday, October 9 – Live Sunday Music w/ Pat Anderson 1-4pm

Friday, October 14 – Friday Night Love – Night Latch – American Stout Release & Elderberry Craft Cider Release & Live Outdoor Music with Randy Black & Pat Wertman Crafted with crystal and chocolate malts, Night Latch retains the sweet flavors of caramel and chocolate. Cascade and Nugget hops offset this stout’s sweetness while its medium body allows for more enjoyment of its exquisite flavors. 6.6% ABV. Our tasty and tart elderberries lend an amazing depth to this newest craft cider.

Saturday, October 15 – Live Music with Shane Click

Sunday, October 16 – Fall Foliage Sunday with Pints & Ponies & Live Music with John Goslin

Friday, October 21 – Friday Night Love – Strawberry Rhubarb Craft Cider Release & Live Music with John Howard 6:30p

Saturday, October 22 – World’s Fastest Pumpkin Carver and Live Music with Alex Arbaugh – Take home a pumpkin carved by the Guinness Book of World Records fastest pumpkin carver, Steve Clarke. Stable Craft will be selling pumpkins for a nominal cost to allow guests the opportunity to take home a pumpkin carved by the World’s Fastest Pumpkin Carver. Based on time availability. Live music from 2-5 pm.

Friday, October 28 – Friday Night Love – Blood Orange Craft Cider Release and Live Music with Alex Arbaugh– A ghoulish name for a delightful fruit, bringing an amazing citrus highlight to our base Brazen hard cider.? Live music at 6:30 pm.?

Saturday, October 29 – DJ Adonis Halloween Dance Party – Save the Date Party People! DJ Adonis will be spinning tunes for a Halloween Dance party like no other… Come dressed to the nines for an epic costume event!

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience.

Stable Craft Brewing, recently named the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com