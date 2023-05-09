Stable Craft Brewing Announces May 2023 Calendar of Events

Stable Craft Brewing comes alive this May to kick off this spring with award-winning craft beers, delicious food, tasty ciders, fun events and an awesome atmosphere!

Stay cozy and happy at Stable Craft Brewing and mark the following dates on your calendar. The team at Stable Craft Brewing will be looking forward to seeing you!

Wednesday, May 3 at 4 PM — Steal the “5 o’Clock Somewhere” Glass – Now, every hour of the day can taste like 5 o’clock. Purchase any beverage & take home this party glass. Available while supplies last.

Friday, May 5 at 4 PM — Friday Night Love! Cinco de Mayo Sweet Heat Mango Cider & Madridiculous Triple Dry Hopped IPA Releases At long last, Madridiculous makes a limited return to our taps.(those that know, know) Madridiculous balances malts and flavorful hops perfectly. This triple dry-hopped IPA brings forth enticing aromas and notes of grapefruit, guava, and tangerine from copious amounts of Citra and Amarillo hops.

Saturday, May 6 at Noon — 2023 May the Horse Be With You, Steal the Glass, Kentucky Derby Watch party, Live Music and much more! – In the very near future in a galaxy very, very close to us…a brewery will host a day of legendary proportions, known to many as, “May the Horse Be With You.” This brewery will donate proceeds from this star-studded event to the Make-A-Wish foundation, so everyone benefits from this awesome experience. On this day, people from all walks of life will gather at Stable Craft Brewing to celebrate, “The Force,” dressed as their favorite characters for an out-of-this-world costume contest.

Timeline: 2-4 pm Horses in the Barn; 5pm Younglings Costume Contest (12-under); 6pm Adult Costume Contest; 6:30 pm -Randy Black & Pat Wertman.

Friday, May 12 at 4 – 9 PM — Friday Night Love: Key Lime Cider Release and Live Music- The taste of Key Lime pie in a glass. We’re forecasting a big turnout for this release so you might want to get here early. Live music with Pasquele Dimeo.

Saturday, May 13 at 12-6 PM — Mother’s Day Saturday Flower Workshop & Live Music – Faded Poppy is hosting a FP signature Posey flower arranging workshop for Mother’s Day Saturday at Stable Craft Brewing. Grab your favorite pair of floral snips (we have a few extra if you need one) and join us. This is meant to be fun so you don’t need to be an expert, just bring a good attitude! Live music with Alex Arbaugh.

Friday, May 19 – at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM — Friday Night Love: Live Music with Alex Arbaugh & Friday Love: Half Lemonade / Half Iced Tea Cider Release. You don’t have to play golf to enjoy this classic – this week’s cider release blends flavors of lemonade and iced tea to create a refreshingly different twist on a cider release.

Saturday, May 20 at 6:30 pm — Live Music with Pat Anderson

Friday, May 26 at 4 PM — Friday Night Love: White Peach + Jasmine Cider Release & Live Music with Sean Patrick

Stable Craft Brewing, recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/