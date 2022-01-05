Stable Craft Brewing Announces January 2022 Calendar of Events and Releases

HERMITAGE, Virginia – Start off the new year right at Stable Craft Brewing! Surrounded by the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, Stable Craft Brewing is a destination, 20-acre, farm brewery and winery located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley

With a full slate of live music, beer and cider releases, private igloos and heated new pavilion spaces for outdoor dining at its best, you’ll want to get out your calendars and mark down these dates.

Here’s the calendar of events for January 2022 at Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill:

Saturday, January 1 from Noon–10 pm– Book a New Year’s Day Igloo! Celebrate the start of 2022 with family or friends with an igloo dining experience. Dates are filling up fast and are available to rent online at: http:/stablecraftbrewing.simplybook.me

Saturday, January 1 at Noon — New Year’s Day Champagne Brunch w/ Pasquale Dimeo – Kick 2022 of by making the resolution to enjoy cider and beer flights, brunch and live music

Wednesday, January 5, at 4 pm -January Steal the Mug (forget your resolution) – January’s campfire mug holds your favorite beverage (sshh – we won’t tell) and is blatantly honest. *Purchase any beverage and take home the mug. While supplies last.

Friday, January 7, at 4 PM – Friday Night Love: Red Rum Plum Cider Release & Live Music – Our first cider of the New Year! The addition of plum lends a summery sweetness to this release. Live music with Pasquale Dimeo starting at 6:30 pm.

Saturday and Sunday, January 8 & 9 at 12 PM – $10 Growler Fills 64 oz – Select Beers Bring your growler and fill up on select Tier 1 beers – like App Divide, Britchin Brown and 608 Lager.

Friday, January 14, at 4 pm – Friday Night Love: Blood Orange & Blueberry Cider Release & Live Music with Alex Arbaugh Our base Brazen cider is infused with Blood Orange and Blueberry puree to create this delicious release. Live music with Alex Arbaugh starts at 6:30 pm.

Saturday, January 15, at 2 pm- MLK Weekend Winter Flannel Fest featuring Frying Pan Toss, Lumberjack Beard + Mustache Contest, Flannel Fido Contest, LumberJack & Jill Log Cutting Competition Dress warm and join us for the winter games; whether as a spectator or participant. We’ll have music pumping, beer & cider flowing, and delicious eats to fuel your competitive spirit. We’ll have prizes and lots of fun going on.

Saturday, January 15 at 7 pm — Snowglobe Music Fest MLK Holiday Weekend: Live Music w/GypsyTown It’s a three day weekend! Celebrate with GypsyTown out of Harrisonburg performing their unique blend of acoustic blues/rock covers and originals.

Sunday, January 16 at 2 pm -Live Sunday Music w/ Pat Anderson – Join us as we welcome Pat Anderson to the stage.

Friday, January 21, at 4:00 PM – Friday Night Love: Apple Pie Cider Release and Live Music with The Piano Man It’s going to be another sweet Friday Night of Love at Stable Craft. Apple Pie Cider release and the keyboard sounds of Nick Berkin. Hop aboard the Love Boat!

Saturday, January 22 at 12 pm – Cellared 2021 Grandsire Release 15% ABV (Limited Bottle Release) We’re pleased to announce a Limited Bottle Release of 2021 Cellared Grandsire Strong Ale. Spending 15 months in Catoctin Creek Rye Whiskey barrels, this substantial and complex Belgian Dark Strong Ale has a Trappist yeast character with bubble gum, toffee, dark fruit, and barrel on the nose

Friday, January 28 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love – 2022 Barleywine Release 10% ABV & Sour Cherry Cider Release & Live Music with Shane Click Barleywine- 10% ABV English strong ale mixed with its American cousin version. A big beer with the intensity of a wine. Bittersweet malts and English-style hops are added. The Robust flavors will blend with age. We’re a wee bit excited for this Sour Cherry Cider – – this one’s guaranteed to fly off the taps… get it while it lasts. Live music with Shane Click starts at 6:30 pm.

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

The brewery was recently awarded the 2021 Ordinary Award for ‘Brewery of the Year in Virginia’ by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association and was also voted the 2021 ‘Best Patio and Outdoor Dining’ in Virginia by the readers of Virginia Living magazine.

Stable Craft Brewing is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

