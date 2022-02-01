Stable Craft Brewing Announces February 2022 Calendar Of Releases and Events

HERMITAGE, Virginia – Nobody does February and winter better than Stable Craft Brewing! Surrounded by the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, Stable Craft Brewing is a destination, 20-acre farm brewery and winery located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.

With a full slate of live music, beer and cider releases, private igloos and heated new pavilion spaces for indoor and outdoor dining at its best, you’ll want to get out your calendars and mark down these dates.

Here’s the calendar of events for February 2022 at Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill:

Wednesday, February 2 from 4 pm– How Much More Winter Will We Have? They say Punxsutawney Phil makes the call, but we have our own prediction for Groundhog Day. Join us for Steal the Mug and take home this ‘Six More Weeks of Drinking’ mug. You’re going to love it! That’s our prediction.

Friday, February 4 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love: Something Blue featuring Blueberry Cider release along with Live Music from Randy Black – Something blue featuring our tasty Blueberry Cider – Our base Brazen cider infused with delightful blueberry sweetness! Kick back with Live tunes from the talented Randy Black.

Sunday, February 6 at 2 pm – Sunday Live Music W/ Bob Keel – Bob Keel joins us from Chattanooga, TN performing his own blend of covers (from Death Cab for Cutie to Neil Young and Johnny Cash) along with originals, and a dash of humor.

Friday, February 11 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love: Romancing the Cider featuring Strawberry Delight Cider release Romance the cider with our tasty Strawberry Delight, perfect for Valentine’s Weekend.

Friday, February 11 at 4 pm – Love you more! Our Love Potion release will have you falling in love over and over again. Bigger on the ABV and conditioned on toasted coconut to complement the notes of caramel and toffee from the roasted malts. Love it!

Friday, February 11 at 6:30 pm – Live music with Pasquale Dimeo in the taproom!

Saturday, February 12 at 2 pm – Blooms, Besties, & Brews – We’ll keep you warm while you create a beautiful farm-fresh arrangement with Harmony Harvest Farm and Stable Craft Brewing! Bring your gal pals or come prepared to meet new friends (we love new friends!), and spend a light-hearted afternoon with professional floral designer, Jessica Hall. Blooms, Besties, & Brews is designed to be an interactive experience where flower lovers of all skill levels will leave with something really awesome.

Saturday, February 12 at 6:30 pm – Live Music with Hobojac TrioHOBOJAC brings its own blend of Folk/Country/Rock/Grass to Stable Craft!

Friday, February 18 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love featuring Land Down Under Kiwi Cider release – Kiwi adds a delightful tropical sweetness to our base Brazen cider.

Friday, February 18 at 6:30 pm – Alex Arbaugh kicks off President’s Weekend of live music

Saturday, February 19 at 1 pm – Lumberjack & Jill Log Sawing Contest – $300 Winning Team Lumber Jack & Jill Crosscut Sawing contest Winning Team (1 male + 1 female) takes home $300.

Saturday, February 19 at 7 pm {Bullmoose Party: Live Music} President’s Weekend – Hailing from Charlottesville, VA Bull Moose Party is a highly energetic, 6-piece band that covers today’s hits and yesterday’s classics! Get ready… this band knows how to party!

Sunday , February 20th at 2 pm – Shane Click wraps up President’s Weekend with live music in the taproom. -Come on out, you know you are going to work tomorrow!

Friday, February 25 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love featuring Citrus Zinger Grapefruit Cider – Grapefruit Cider – The most fun way to get your Vitamin C.

Friday, February 25 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love with the Piano Man Nick Berkin performing favorites from Billy Joel and more.

Saturday, February 26 at 12 pm – IglooFest – Celebrating the last weekend of igloo season; firepits will be jamming and we’ll be rocking out to music from CedarTop Cowboys on the outdoor stage.

February is also the perfect month to take in Stable Craft Brewing’s igloo dining experience.

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

The brewery was recently awarded the 2021 Ordinary Award for ‘Brewery of the Year in Virginia’ by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association and was also voted the 2021 ‘Best Patio and Outdoor Dining’ in Virginia by the readers of Virginia Living magazine.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com