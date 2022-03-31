Stable Craft Brewing Announces April 2022 Calendar Of Events and Releases

HERMITAGE, Virginia – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is celebrating spring this April with the launch of their new cocktail beer series, a Renaissance Fair, live music, craft beer and cider releases and great food.

Mark your calendars and celebrate spring this April at Stable Craft Brewing:

Thursday, March 31 at 4 pm -Steal the Glass: April Fool’s / Spring Break Edition

Friday, April 1 – Friday Night Love – Low Country Shrimp & Cheddar Grit Cakes, Juessed Smoothie Ale & Black Cherry Cider Releases & Live Music – Kicking off our new, high octane cocktail beer line starting with Juessed Smoothie Ale with Orange Creamsicle featuring squeezed oranges and vanilla beans. Also, enjoy our Black Cherry cider release and a special treat of shrimp and cheddar grit cakes. Live music with Shane Click.

Saturday, April 2 – Live Jam: Ben Reade & Sam Lowe of Calf Mountain Jam – Saturday fun enjoying great beer, cider, food and the tunes from the Calf Mountain duo.

Friday, April 8 – Friday Night Love – Margaritaville Key Lime Cider Release & Live Music – Get wasted away in Margaritaville with our key lime cider release with a sour bite that combines beautifully with our base brazen’s sweetness for a tasty combination that shouts love.

Saturday, April 9- Renaissance Fest & Medieval Madness – Stable Craft is proud to host the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) for a medieval Combat Demonstration! Enjoy Fletcher Moone’s “History of Beer” performance, “The Windbags” Ren Faire Quartet, Turkey Legs and much more!

Friday, April 15 – Friday Night Love: Cranberry Cider Release

Mixing the tartness of cranberries into our base brazen cider for a delightful cider. Live music with Randy Black

Sunday, April 17 – Easter Sunday: Cedar Top Cowboys – Easter Sunday Live Music with the Cowboys.

Friday, April 22 – Friday Night Love & Earth Day: It’s A Tangerine Dream…Cider Release & Live Music – Celebrating Earth Day with live music with Alex Arbaugh and welcoming in the warmer weather with a tantalizing tangerine addition to our award winning Brazen cider.

Friday, April 29 – Friday Night Love: Over the Grape Cider Release – Tasty grape cider, delicious food and live music with Ben Reade.

Saturday, April 30th – Stable Craft’s Sixth Anniversary Birthday Party – We’ll be serving up platters of Fried Shrimp, Delicious Smoothie Beers from our Jeussed Series and Live Music with Jacob Allen and the Flood on the outdoor stage.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

Stable Craft Brewing is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com