Squatters Craft Beers Adds 19.2 oz Packages for Juicy IPA

SALT LAKE CITY — Just in time for the holidays, Squatters Craft Beers releases a fan-favorite beer in a larger format with Juicy IPA headed into 19.2 oz. cans. This new addition to the Squatters lineup comes just in time to become the new après go-to, as the world-class ski resorts Utah is known for start to open up.

Released in the Spring of 2019, Squatters Juicy IPA is a fresh-squeezed glass of hazy deliciousness. Packed with bright, citrus aromas and notes of ripe stone fruit, this unfiltered Northeast IPA finishes smooth, creamy and pulp-free. At a delightfully sessionable 5% ABV, Juicy has become one of Squatters’ best-selling brands, and putting it in a larger format can is a no-brainer.

Certainly a favorite amongst the Squatters’ production team, Juicy IPA delivers an immensely complex flavor and aroma profile in addition to its heavy haze. With its subtle sweetness and moderate bitterness, this approachable IPA appeals to a wide range of craft consumers. Juicy’s hop blend brings notes of melon, grapefruit, tropical fruits like mango and guava and subtle pine.

Director of Brewing Operations Adam Curfew is particularly excited for the bonus ounces. “I can’t wait to stock my fridge with these. Juicy has been my go-to since it came out and we are stoked to bring our customers another way to enjoy it.”

Caitie Gold, Brand Director, considers Juicy IPA the perfect beer to have by your side. “Whether you are enjoying some fresh pow in the backcountry, getting in some elevation gain on a winter hike, or sitting by the fireplace watching the snow from the warmth of your home, a little bit more Juicy is exactly what you need,” said Gold.

Juicy IPA 19.2 oz. cans are hitting shelves now, available in grocery and convenience stores. Sold as single cans, they will be available for year-round enjoyment across the Squatters distribution footprint.

About Squatters Craft Beers

Beer brings people together – a revelation that led founders Jeff Polychronis and Peter Cole to open Salt Lake City’s first brewpub in 1989. Since then, Squatters has continued to embrace the philosophy of healthy community and healthy planet, sending award-winning beer to over 20 states using sustainable and local resources.