Square One Organic Spirits Launches Organic Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The makers of Square One Organic Spirits – who pioneered the concept of organic vodka and botanical spirits more than 15 years ago – has continued that drive for innovation with the release of a collection of handcrafted certified organic ready-to-drink cocktails.

“Consumers – particularly Millennials and Gen Z – are increasingly conscious about what they are drinking, and they are attracted to the certified organic ingredients and lack of artificial flavorings that are core to the DNA of all Square One products,” said Allison Evanow, Founder and CEO, Square One Organic Spirits. “With the addition of these delicious sparkling ready-to-drink cocktails, Square One now has a variety of options for discerning cocktail sippers – whether they prefer the base spirit, organic cocktail mixer or the convenience of a can. No other ultra-premium vodka brand has this breadth of offering.”

Apart from being one of the originators of the organic spirits movement, Evanow is also one of the first women in the industry to found, fund and manage her own spirit brand.

Like the line of spirits and cocktail mixers that precede them, Square One Organic Cocktails have been carefully crafted from the purest ingredients. Square One Organic Cocktails use all organic ingredients: vodka, real juice, botanical extracts and no artificial preservatives, creating a much better cocktail experience than other canned cocktails that use a simple, and often artificial, flavoring.

“Our consumer wants a light but complex tasting cocktail, not a hard seltzer with one flavor, and certainly not a flimsy diet version of an original,” said Evanow. “Our unique cocktails feature beautiful packaging and clever names – a craft cocktail experience with less alcohol but more flavor. Convenience doesn’t have to be boring.”

Square One Sparkling Cocktails will initially be available in California and then expand across the country during the rest of the summer. The Square One Organic Cocktail RTD portfolio includes:

Pear of Roses: Organic vodka, pear, rose, lavender, rosemary, lemon

Basil Berry Fizz: Organic vodka, basil, strawberry, lemon

Mediterranean Pearl: Organic vodka, bergamot, orange, pomegranate, coriander, star anise, lime

Cucumber Therapy: Organic Vodka, cucumber, rose, ginger, lime

Square One Organic Cocktails are USDA Certified Organic and heat pasteurized. They are lightly carbonated, ABV of 7.5% and are available in a pack of 4-12-ounce cans with a suggested retail price of $19.99.

About Square One Organic Spirits

Square One Organic Spirits, a pioneer in organic spirits, is a female-owned and WBENC-certified boutique spirits company founded with the sole mission of creating innovative organic spirits and cocktail products with an eco-conscious mindset. Featuring a USDA certified-organic portfolio of spirits, cocktail mixers and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, Square One is the only ultra-premium vodka brand with this breadth of offering. Square One’s business philosophy includes seeking out eco-friendly choices in all parts of the business, including using soy inks, FSC certified and carbon neutral face labels, wind-power at the distillery and designing bottles that is stylish enough to be reused.