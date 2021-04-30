Sparkling Mezcal RTD Elenita Expands Distribution To Georgia & Tennessee

Los Angeles, CA – Elenita, the world’s first ever canned sparkling Mezcal RTD, is thrilled to announce its launch of distribution in Georgia and Tennessee in partnership with Empire Distributors, Inc (“Empire”). The brand has also debuted two new exciting flavors – Strawberry Mule and the Passionfruit Paloma – just in time for Cinco De Mayo celebrations.

By the end of April, Elenita will be at home in Georgia and Tennessee, and through its partnership with Empire will be distributing its full portfolio of four flavors along with an 8 can variety pack across the entire territory of both states. The expansion to Georgia and Tennessee arrives on the heels of the brand’s successful Texas launch and the increasing popularity and demand of the RTD category nationwide.

“We’re excited about the opportunity that Georgia and Tennessee represent for Elenita. Both are vibrant and growing markets that are attracting millennials who are looking for more interesting food, drink and cultural experiences,” said Elenita co-founder, Jordan Dil. “Empire has been an outstanding partner and we are extremely thankful for this opportunity. Everything from day one of preparing to enter Georgia and Tennessee all the way to the execution of our launch has been top notch.”

“Empire Distributors is thrilled to introduce Elenita to the Georgia and Tennessee markets. We are proud to bring this first-of-its-kind canned sparkling Mezcal beverage to our customers and consumers and anticipate strong sales in both on and off premise. Elenita is driving innovation in the RTD category and Empire is proud to be Elenita’s Distributor of Choice in these states,” said Gary Wolf, Empire Distributors, Inc. Chief Operating Officer.

Crafted with 100% Agave Espadín Mezcal, an artisanal mezcal distilled in Oaxaca, Elenita is bold, authentic, and a little unexpected. The smokey nectar is combined with natural ingredients, juices, and sparkling water to create an easy drinking, balanced flavor profile. Bottled in colorful, beautifully designed 12oz slim cans with 5% ABV, Elenita’s distinct flavors include Cucumber Lime Basil, Pineapple Jalapeno, Strawberry Mule, and Passionfruit Paloma.

Just in time for Cinco De Mayo celebrations, Elenita’s two new exciting flavors, the Strawberry Mule and Passionfruit Paloma aim to bring the vibrant and nuanced world of mezcal and Mexican culture into people’s everyday moments. A light and refreshing twist on a classic mule cocktail, the Strawberry Mule mixes Elenita’s iconic smokey mezcal with fresh strawberries and ginger for added complexity, where the Passionfruit Paloma combines juicy passionfruit and grapefruit to complement and balance the agave’s unique flavor.

About Elenita

The California-based company was founded by friends and classmates Jordan Dil and Mikel Noriega during their MBA at UCLA Anderson. Looking to break out of the traditional corporate mold, and follow a less traveled entrepreneurial path, they were inspired by their love of mezcal to create something new and special. On their trips to Oaxaca and Mexico City, the two, along with friends, immersed themselves in the world of mezcal and experienced the entirety of its mysticism, and soon after, Elenita was born. Encouraged by evolving consumer excitement around mezcal, the fastest growing spirit in the U.S., and by the thriving demand for convenient, yet high-quality Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverage options, they knew the time was right to embark on their Elenita journey. The brand is just over one year old and expanding distribution, as more-and-more retailers are captivated by the first Sparkling Mezcal RTD.

About Empire Distributors Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway-owned Empire Distributors is a beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverage distributor with operations across 14 markets in 4 states. The 80-year-old company’s mission is to be the very best at building brands and developing people. Empire strives to be suppliers’ Distributor of Choice by constantly investing in distribution facilities, fleet, technology and people in order to offer our partners every advantage possible. Everyone on the Empire team is committed to supporting and improving the communities, businesses and people it serves.

For More Information:

http://www.drinkelenita.com