Sparkling Ice Spiked Releases Newest Cocktail-Inspired Hard Seltzers

Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice Spiked™, is bringing vacation vibrations in a can to consumers this winter with the launch of Sparkling Ice Spiked Cocktails, the brand’s new cocktail-inspired hard seltzers that transport you to paradise with every sip.

Available this month and to kick off celebrations for National Margarita Day, Sparkling Ice Spiked Cocktails is launching in two tropical and fruity flavors including Strawberry Margarita in honor of the holiday, as well as Mango Mojito.

Here’s the lowdown on Sparkling Ice Spiked Cocktails:

6% alcohol

Zero sugar

120 calories

12 oz. slim cans available in a variety 12-pack including both flavors

The new cocktail-inspired beverages will feature colorful and eye-catching tropical oasis themed packaging that reflects how Sparkling Ice Spiked is warming up the winter with new electric flavors.

Sparkling Ice Spiked Cocktails will bring the paradise vibes to select retailers across the U.S.

About Sparkling Ice Spiked Cocktails®

Sparkling Ice Spiked Cocktails is made with zero sugar and combines sparkling water, fruity flavor, and is 6% alcohol by volume. With only 120 calories, Sparkling Ice Spiked Cocktails offers a full-flavored ready-to-drink hard seltzer in two cocktail-inspired, tropical flavors: Strawberry Margarita and Mango Mojito. Sparkling Ice Spiked Cocktails is based in Preston, Washington, with products available at select retail locations nationwide. Must be 21+ in the US to enjoy. Please drink responsibly.

