Southern Tier Brewing Company Releases New 2X Factor Series

LAKEWOOD, New York – Southern Tier Brewing Company® is doubling down on high-octane IPAs. After years of cult-fandom for iconic craft beer 2XIPA®, the brewery’s latest innovation is all-in on “2X,” unleashing a new platform called The 2X Factor. Combining Southern Tier’s relentless pursuit for over-the-top flavor with its passionate approach to craft beverage, The 2X Factor will be launched with three new Double IPAs, all with bold, new artwork under The 2X Factor banner including a reenergized look for 2XIPA. To celebrate the launch, Southern Tier will kick-off a campaign encouraging fans to “Find Your 2X Factor.” The campaign will connect with fans on social media, commemorate The 2X Factor banner illustrated on packaging with a custom-made felt banner created by fellow Western New York manufacturer Oxford Pennant, and partner with influencers who themselves have the 2X Factor.

Innovation is led by the remarkable 2XHAZE™, an 8.2% ABV Hazy Juicy Double IPA that embodies the 2X factor spirit that Southern Tier brews with each day at its expansive craft beverage site in the heart of the beautiful Chautauqua Lake region of New York. 2XHAZE gets its delicious, juicy, tropical flavor from a rigorous approach to brewing the ever-popular IPA style by utilizing three-times the hops, dry-hopped over an extended schedule versus a standard IPA.

Joining 2XHAZE in The 2X Factor Series are 2XCITRUS, an orange and grapefruit fruited Double IPA and 2XPERIMENTAL, a dank and fresh west-coast style IPA that features experimental hops from Hop Breeding Company hand-picked by Southern Tier’s VP of Operations Matt Dunn at the most recent hop harvest in the Pacific Northwest. All three beers join 2XIPA to create a first-of-its-kind Double IPA variety pack with four different 8.2% ABV IPAs, three of each, available all in one pack called The 2X Factor Double IPA Mixed Pack. The 2X Factor Series is sure to appeal to beer drinkers overwhelming interest in the range and depth of flavor that the IPA style has to offer from hazy, juicy, fruity, floral, dank and beyond.

“Our goal has been the same since we built our first production facility and taproom in 2002 – we want to bring big flavor and unique styles to anyone looking for a great beverage,” said Founder Phin DeMink. “Our door is always open, and we want folks to know, if you’re up for something really, really special whether it’s an extreme Double IPA, a unique Pumpkin beer or even Smoked Bourbon or Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey, we are going to put in the extra work and sweat in R&D and operations to make those available. That’s what drives us and that’s the 2X factor.”

The 2X Factor Series including the all-new 2XHAZE and The 2X Factor Mixed Pack are now available in cans and on draft at select outlets where craft beer is sold and poured throughout the east-coast including Southern Tier Taprooms in Lakewood, NY, Buffalo, NY, Pittsburgh, PA, Cleveland, OH and Charlotte, NC. For more information on The 2X Factor and to locate a shop near you, visit STBCbeer.com. Follow Southern Tier for the latest news, alerts, and experiences on social media @STBCbeer.

About Southern Tier Brewing Company

After several years of professional brewery experience in Chicago, founders Phineas and Sara DeMink had a vision of bringing craft beers to a region rich in brewing heritage, but devoid of production breweries. Southern Tier Brewing Company® opened in 2002 in the lakeside town of Lakewood, New York, and has become a top craft beverage company in the United States. Known for its big flavor and high quality, Southern Tier is the maker of America’s most beloved Pumpkin beer, Pumking®, and Overpack’d®, one of the most popular craft beer variety packs in the United States. Across the street from Southern Tier’s brewery is Southern Tier Distilling Company where it produces ready-to-drink Canned Cocktails and high-proof Spirits including Bourbon, Whiskey, Vodka and Gin. In 2014, Southern Tier joined the Artisanal Brewing Company family, which has since added Victory Brewing Company (Downingtown, PA), Sixpoint Brewery (Brooklyn, NY) and Bold Rock Hard Cider (Nellysford, VA) to its portfolio. Southern Tier taproom locations provide a one-of-kind craft beer experience and are located in Lakewood as well as in Buffalo, NY, Pittsburgh, PA Cleveland, OH and Charlotte, NC.

