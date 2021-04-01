Sonder Brewing Changes Blanc White Ale Recipe and Rolls Out Rebranded Packaging

Mason, Ohio – Sonder Brewing has changed the recipe of core beer Blanc White Ale. Blanc was the first beer to ever be packaged at Sonder, and a year round draft and package offering for the brewery. The major change to the beer is that it’s more drinkable and sessionable. The phenolics and fruity esters have changed to be more palatable, and different spices highlight more of a citrus characteristic and tone down the spice profile.

Chief Operations Officer Chase Legler says, “We decided to change Blanc to a more traditional Belgian-style white ale. Step mashing was performed with the use of oats, malted wheat and even raw wheat yielding a creamy head and pillowy mouthfeel. Using a classic belgian yeast provides phenolic fruity esters that plays well with our proprietary blend of spices.” The name Blanc comes from the French word for white — a beautiful name for a beautiful beer.

To celebrate the new Blanc recipe, visit the Sonder taproom on April 2-3 and purchase the limited release flute glass with a pour of Blanc White Ale (while supplies last). The latest episode of Sonder Stories, a podcast highlighting the stories behind the beer and people at Sonder, will have Justin Neff, Jen Meissner, Chase Legler, and Danny Herold on to talk in depth about the new recipe and rebranded packaging. The podcast will be released on Wednesday March 31st.

Rolling out the new Blanc recipe was also the perfect time to reveal the new package rebrand. Chief Marketing Officer Jen Meissner says, “We’re excited to roll out our refreshed packaging with the new Blanc recipe. The label now features not only our brewery name but emphasizes the Record Hop part of our logo which was not previously on our cans. The revised label layout aligns the brewery name, beer brand, and definition of Sonder on the can facing.” You will see the new labels rolling into the market over the next few months.

Being a two and a half year old brewery and working through a full year of a pandemic has given Sonder the ability to learn, grow, and improve throughout the life span of being open.

President Justin Neff says, “This refresh is a perfect representation of what our company embodies. It’s an enhancement of how we launched our packaged products a little over 2 years ago. It’s clean and sleek, but tells each beer’s story perfectly. Launching this refreshed packaging with Blanc could not be more perfect, as this beer is the first beer we ever packaged in a can, and equally a representation of our balance of offerings. Coming from a consumer packaged goods background, I have been a part of many package changes and I am really excited that we were able to capture who we are as a company and still adapt our brand to where the industry is headed.”

Every person and beer has a story, and this is another chapter in the Sonder and Blanc stories.