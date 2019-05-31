Societe Partners with Scout Distribution in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO —After seven years of self-distribution, Kearny Mesa-based Societe Brewing Company has partnered with Scout Distribution—a fast-growing San Diego-based distributor of craft beer, wine, hard kombucha and hard cider—to deliver its award-winning portfolio of beers throughout San Diego County. Since its inception in 2012, Societe (pronounced “Society”) has been lauded as one of the most reputable breweries in the country despite being distributed exclusively in its home region.

“We’re extremely proud to enter into this partnership and believe this collaboration will enable Societe to maximize its presence within San Diego County,” said Scout CEO Josh Landan. “After initial discussions with Societe’s leadership team, it became clear that our companies are a great match. Societe has been and will always be deliberate in executing its vision to provide extremely well-made, delicious beer. At Scout, we are very intentional when selecting the brands to build our portfolio. Societe fits well within our overall strategy to provide top-tier products to our home market of San Diego. This is a huge opportunity for us and we’re thrilled to see where our partnership takes both companies.”

“Societe has always focused on delivering the highest-quality ales and lagers to beer fans while ensuring personal connections and excellent customer service to our retailers,” added Societe founder and CEO Doug Constantiner. “While we’re extremely proud of how far we’ve taken our brand from a self-distribution standpoint, we also know that meeting the growing demand for Societe’s beer is beyond what we’re capable of executing on our own. Partnering with Scout—an organization that shares our exuberant drive and sole dedication to San Diego—will allow us to bring more of our beer to the locals who have made Societe all it has become as well as people who have yet to discover us.”

Established in 2018, Scout has quickly built a solid reputation for dedication to freshness and exemplary customer service, amassing a portfolio of distribution clients across different segments of the adult-beverage market. That rapid growth and commitment to going the extra mile were key factors for Societe.

“Scout has come into the market with a different approach to working with their brands,” said Constantiner. “They’re extremely hands-on and take a high level of ownership to ensure their supplier brands’ success. Equally as important, they have quickl yearned a reputation for providing excellent customer service to their accounts behind a core group of craft-beer industry veterans respected throughout San Diego, and that was incredibly important to us.”

“One of the biggest competencies we look for in brands is strategic planning. Without strategy, brands can quickly lose their way. Working with the Societe team will be fantastic as they understand that proactivity and planning with purpose is critical to a brand’s long-term success,” said Scout COO Jeff Hansson. “Even though Societe has been in the market for several years, they are just getting started, which is exciting for craft-beer fans in San Diego.”

Built on a foundation of extreme quality and freshness at all costs, Societe has garnered tremendous fanfare, winning numerous medals at the World Beer Cup, Great American Beer Festival, and other national and international beer competitions, including the San Diego International Beer Festival (GABF) where it recently garnered more medals (five) than any local operation. Partnering with Scout represents the next chapter in the brewery’s already-impressive lifespan and will allow it to accomplish future goals.

“By partnering withScout, we’re looking to accelerate Societe’s growth,” says Constantiner. “Our partnership will help us accomplish this objective while allowing us to focus on what is most important—making the best beer possible. It’s truly a win-win for both parties.”

Added Landan: “This is the reason we started Scout. We set out to work with incredible brands like Societe. Being part of Societe’s journey and helping their team achieve the goals they have set out for themselves is extremely satisfying. We’re very much looking forward to the future of this partnership.”

Scout plans to begin distributing Societe beers, including its flagship IPA, ThePupil, and two-time GABF gold-medal-winning session IPA, The Coachman in early June 2019. For more information about Societe and its beers, visit societebrewing.com. To learn more about Scout, visit soutdist.com.

About Societe Brewing Company

An independently owned-and-operated production brewery founded in 2012, Societe Brewing Company brews an array of hoppy “Out West” ales, Belgian-inspired and Germanic “Old World”ales and lagers, and dark “Stygian” beers. The brewery also features a1,500-square-foot, temperature-controlled room housing used wine barrels filled with a maturing stock of barrel-aged and otherwise wild “Feral” ales. Proud tobe part of the hotbed of brewing innovation that is San Diego, California, Societe exclusively distributes its beers to bars, restaurants and retailers throughout its home county. Some of its fan-favorite beers include The Pupil San Diego IPA, The Coachman Session IPA, The Heiress CzechPilsner, The Harlot Belgian Blonde Ale, The Debutante

About Scout Distribution

Created by a group of individuals who are committed to building brands in an unconventional way, Scout Distribution is leading with innovation and customer service. With the goal to work with each of their brands individually to achieve their goals; Scout Distribution, where brands come first. Visit scoutdist.com or follow on instagram @scout_dist.