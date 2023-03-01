Societe and Coronado Collab on The Mariner West Coast Double IPA

“The Mariner” West Coast DIPA Set to Debut March 3rd in 16oz 4-Packs

SAN DIEGO – Coronado Brewing and Societe Brewing, two of San Diego’s most beloved breweries, have teamed up to create The Mariner, a West Coast Double IPA brewed with El Dorado, Simcoe, and Citra hops. The collaboration beer will be available starting March 3rd on draft and in 16oz 4-packs at all Coronado Brewing Company locations and will hit Coronado’s distribution network the week of March 6th.

The Mariner is a big, bold, and aromatic beer that combines the India Pale Ale expertise of both breweries. The bold hop blend is used to create a complex flavor profile that includes notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and pine. A late addition of an experimental hop, HBC 638, adds an extra punch of hop fruitiness. The beer boasts an 8.0% ABV and is sure to satisfy hopheads and craft beer enthusiasts alike.

“The collaboration with Societe is a great example of what can be achieved when locals come together,” said John Egan, President of Operations at Coronado Brewing. “We’re both incredibly proud of The Mariner and can’t wait to share it in our tasting rooms and with the rest of the craft beer community.”

The Mariner will be available for a limited time at all Coronado Brewing Company locations. Fans can also find the beer on tap at select bars and restaurants and in cans throughout Coronado Brewing Company’s markets.

“We were eager to work with Coronado Brewing on The Mariner,” said Douglas Constantiner, CEO of Societe Brewing. “Both of our breweries are known for producing high-quality IPAs, so we knew that our collaboration had to be a big, hoppy beer. The Mariner is a testament to our shared passion for brewing great beer and our commitment to pushing the limits of what’s possible in craft brewing.”

Coronado Brewing Company and Societe Brewing are both committed to creating world-class craft beer and supporting their local communities. The Mariner is the latest example of the companies’ dedication to excellence and innovation in the San Diego brewing industry. Look out this May for part two of the collaboration, brewed and packaged at Societe’s own brewery in Miramar, San Diego.

For more information about The Mariner and to find a Coronado Brewing or Societe Brewing location near you, visit www.coronadobrewing.com or www.societebrewing.com/.

The Mariner West Coast Double IPA

Label Copy:

As they say in the craft beer world, “A rising tide, lifts all boats.” Maybe that’s why collaborations in a coastal city like San Diego are so popular. This collab is just what you’d expect from the breweries that brought you local favorites like Weekend Vibes and The Pupil. The Mariner is brewed with Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, El Dorado, and Azacca hops creating a delightfully hoppy IPA filled with flavors of tropical stone-fruit and floral aromas of citrus and pineapple.

ABV: 8.0%

Package: Draft, 16oz can four-packs

Availability: Beer Finder

###

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, and more recently, a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival for its Weekend Vibes IPA (American IPA category, 362 entries), a 2020 silver medal for its Salty Crew Blonde Ale, and a 2021 gold medal for its Palm Sway IPA.

About Societe Brewing Company

A San Diego brewery founded on the idea that beer is the world’s greatest social uniter. Along with its flagship IPA, The Pupil, Societe Brewing offers a wide selection of beer that is both world-class and approachable. Seeing the brewery as a vehicle for bringing people together from all walks of life, beer by beer, Societe works hard to build a community led by its rally cry, “Beer Folk Unite!”