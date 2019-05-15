Snake River Brewing Announces Rebrand for 25th Anniversary

JACKSON, Wyo. — In the spring of 2019, Snake River Brewing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming celebrated 25 years of opening its doors and slinging beers. In celebration of this milestone, Snake River Brewing has announced a rebrand that will impact the visual look of the logo, can art, tap handles, website and merchandise.

Stylist choices for the rebrand were influenced by the brewery’s dedication to producing beer that is truly handcrafted. The new tap handle shape has been influenced by the mash paddle that the brewers use at the brewpub to stir the mash. Snake River Brewing looked to different regional artists to create one of a kind commissioned artwork to be used on the beer cans. Each piece of can art was hand illustrated, or carved, by regional artists from Wyoming, Idaho and Colorado.

“We like to think of every fluid ounce of beer that goes into a can like a piece of art that has been created by a labor of love. We wanted the outside [of the can] to match the inside [of the can],” said Ariel Koerber, marketing director at Snake River Brewing.

In March 2018, the process began with a roundtable with New Thought Media based in Wilson, Wyoming to lead the rebrand.

“I think when some organizations rebrand it is to show where they’d like to be after the rebrand. But for Snake River Brewing, it was about taking the time to reflect on who we are and really owning that in a way we haven’t in the past. New Thought [Media] understood that immediately. They guided us to know how to represent SRB better than we would have ever known how to without them,” said Koerber.

While the visuals will be different, Snake River Brewing team is confident that loyal fans will still find familiarity in the new look.

“I believe the largest change for people is going to be the cans. They’re brighter, cleaner, and a large departure in style from where we were. But when you pick up a can, you’re still going to see Pako,” said Koerber.

On May 17, 2019, Snake River Brewing will be launching their new look with live music on the Brewpub lawn starting at 3 p.m. by Tasha & the Goodfellows. Cans with new art will be available for purchase at a discount, for one day only, along with new logo pint glasses and merchandise at the brewery.

About Snake River Brewing

Snake River Brewing is an independent craft brewery located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Since being established in 1994, Snake River Brewing has been awarded 36 medals and twice been named Small Brewery of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival. Snake River Brewing produces 8,000 barrels of handcrafted beer that is sold on premises at the 265 S Millward Jackson, Wyoming brewpub location and across the Rocky Mountain region through various distributors.