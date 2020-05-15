Smog City Brewing Co. Celebrates 9 Years with the Release of Kumquat Saison in Cans

TORRANCE, Calif. — When faced with the reality of having to cancel their much anticipated yearly anniversary party, Smog City Brewing Co. once again got creative during these strange times to find a way to safely say ‘thank you’ to their customers and give back to a city that has been so good to them for almost a decade. Smog City Brewing Co. will be celebrating their 9 year anniversary over the course of a week, starting Thursday, 5/14 with the release of Kumquat Saison, a beer brewed in partnership with Food Forward, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that fights food insecurity and prevents food waste by rescuing fresh, surplus produce and connecting this abundance with people in need. Kumquat Saison is being released in 4-pack cans for the first time ever.

Instead of brewing a one-off anniversary beer as usual, Smog City Brewing Co. decided it was more appropriate to use the celebration week as an opportunity to highlight their partnership with Food Forward in brewing a great beer for a great cause. Since 2015, Food Forward volunteers and staff have hand-harvested over 5,000 pounds of backyard kumquats for Smog City Brewing Co., saving them from landfills, to create this two-time Great American Beer Festival award-winning brew. A portion of all sales of Kumquat Saison go directly to Food Forward to support their efforts across Southern California..

“Our commitment to our customers and community feels more important than ever right now,” said Smog City Brewing Co. co-owner Laurie Porter. “Given the current global crisis, our own Los Angeles County is being hit with unprecedented unemployment. We’re taking this opportunity to highlight positivity in the shadow of adversity; Kumquat Saison is a metaphor for the mindfulness and community activism that Smog City has lived and breathed for the last 9 years. Our anniversary celebration is the perfect platform to bring continued awareness to Food Forward’s mission and highlight Kumquat Saison, a beer that not only tastes great, but helps support all the amazing work Food Forward does for Southern California. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone as we raise funds for Food Forward!”

You will be able to purchase Kumquat Saison 4-packs cans starting Thursday, 5/14 from all three of the Smog City Brewing Co. taprooms, located in Torrance and Long Beach, as well as online for delivery and shipping to anywhere in the state of California.

In addition to the release of Kumquat Saison in cans, Smog City Brewing Co. has a whole week of fun planned, including an anniversary party pack that is included in the purchase price of the beer, Kumquat Saison Margarita beer cocktail kits, hosting a special anniversary edition of their Thursday happy hour Zoom call, and more. All the details can be found on the Smog City Brewing Co. celebration week Facebook page.

About Smog City Brewing Co.

Established in 2011, Smog City Brewing Co. is a family-owned and operated craft brewery in Torrance, CA. that is devoted to producing creatively inspired and exceptionally balanced beers; each a celebration of whimsy and independence because to be normal is just that. So join us in embracing difference and enjoy our vast array of quirky quality beers. Smog City Brewing Co. is known not only for their award-winning beers, but also their environmental initiatives and approach to growing a company committed to positive impact. Smog City is a proud member of 1% for the Planet.

About Food Forward

Food Forward (501(c)(3)) fights hunger and prevents food waste by rescuing fresh, surplus produce, connecting this abundance with people in need, and inspiring others to do the same. Fruits and vegetables are collected from backyard fruit trees, public orchards, farmers markets, and the downtown Los Angeles Wholesale Produce Market. 100% of the recovered produce is donated to hunger relief agencies across 8 counties in Southern California. The organization has won four consecutive Food Recovery Challenge awards from the U.S. EPA (2015-18) for its work to prevent and reduce food waste.

For More Information: facebook.com/events/555815961972364/