Smog City Brewing Co. Announces Full Line-Up of Events in 2020 to Support 1% for the Planet and Local Nonprofits

Torrance, Calif. — Smog City Brewing Co. is excited to announce a full-line up of events at their Torrance based brewery and taproom supporting local nonprofits and 1% for the Planet. Smog City Brewing Co. is a committed steward to the planet with the belief that it is their responsibility as a company to find positive ways to impact the environment and local community now and for the future. As part of Smog City Brewing Co.’s efforts, they became 1% for the Planet members in 2017, donating 1% of their annual gross sales to environmental nonprofits, and is deepening their involvement with the program in 2020.

“Being 1% for the Planet members has been a great way for Smog City to further our commitment to doing right by our planet,” said Smog City Owner Laurie Porter. “We are excited to get even more involved with 1% this year and further our positive impact on the environment and local community.”

This year’s 1% for the Planet programming will include three nonprofit partner parties at the brewery, a rotating 1% for the Planet tap handle, and a big 1% for the Planet festival in October, called the Smog Check Festival. Smog City is excited to host these events and bring together their community for afternoons of family friendly fun and beers in support for great nonprofit organizations. The first event of 2020 will be held on Saturday, March 7th featuring the South Coast Botanic Garden to kickoff an exciting year of partnerships and giving back. Smog’s other 2020 nonprofit partners include Food Forward and The Bay Foundation.

On October 10th, 2020, Smog City Brewing Co. will host the first ever Smog Check Festival at the brewery, which will include other California based 1% for the Planet breweries, a vendor village of like-minded nature lovers, music, and more. The inaugural Smog Check Festival is a day to celebrate all the great organizations and companies that have committed to 1% for the Planet and is an official stop on the 1% for the Planet “Be 1% Better Global Tour.”

“Our nonprofits partners are making a big positive impact on the environment in our local community by educating, protecting, and celebrating our environment,” said Laurie Porter. “It’s an honor to further their efforts and raise awareness through our events this year and spread more Smog throughout Southern California, the good kind!”

More details about each event and the full 1% programming line-up can be found at https://smogcitybrewing.com/pages/1-for-the-planet

Smog City Brewing Co. 1% for the Planet 2020 Events

Smog City Brewing Co. + South Coast Botanic Garden 1% for the Planet Nonprofit Party

Date: 3/17/20 Time: 12pm – 5pm

Location: Smog City Brewery and Taproom, 1901 Del Amo Ave., Torrance, CA

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2710923782336124/

Smog City Brewing Co. + Food Forward 1% for the Planet Nonprofit Party

Date: 6/13/20 Time: 12pm – 5pm

Location: Smog City Brewery and Taproom, 1901 Del Amo Ave., Torrance, CA

Smog City Brewing Co. + The Bay Foundation 1% for the Planet Nonprofit Party

Date: 8/1/20

Time: 12pm – 5pm

Location: Smog City Brewery and Taproom, 1901 Del Amo Ave., Torrance, CA

Smog Check Festival for 1% for the Planet

Date: 10/10/20

Time: 12pm – 5pm

Location: Smog City Brewery and Taproom, 1901 Del Amo Ave., Torrance, CA

About Smog City Brewing Co.

Established in 2011, Smog City Brewing Co. is a family-owned and operated craft brewery in Torrance, CA. We are devoted to producing creatively inspired and exceptionally balanced beers; each a celebration of whimsy and independence because to be normal is just that. So join us in embracing different and enjoy our vast array of quirky quality beers.

About 1% For the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that connects dollars and doers to address the most pressing issues facing our planet. We are a network of more than 1,200 member businesses, numerous individuals, and thousands of nonprofit partners in more than 40 countries. Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given more than $150 million to environmental nonprofits to date. Learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.