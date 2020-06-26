Sloop Brewing Co. Fastest Growing Regional Brewery in 2019

EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. — Sloop Brewing Co. began production at their new 30,000 sq ft facility in August of 2018, moving all of their brewing equipment from Colombia County to their larger space in East Fishkill. This increase in production in late 2018 allowed Sloop Brewing Co. to produce just over 7,000 bbls by the end of the year. Throughout 2019 Sloop Brewing Co. slowly added new equipment establishing a higher capacity for production than ever, ending the year with twelve 120bbl fermenters in addition to their original equipment. This new capacity allowed Sloop to produce 25,300 bbls in 2019, a percent growth of 250%, as published by the Brewers Association in their May/June issue of The New Brewer magazine. This increased production allowed Sloop to enter new markets, continue to grow and support their home community in the Hudson Valley, and become number 120 out of the 500 largest regional breweries in the nation.

“We’ve been so focused on growing internally and entering new territories that we didn’t even think about where we were ranked before the data came out. We knew growth had skyrocketedsignificantly but we never considered that we would possibly be the fastest growing for the year.” said Joe Turco, Sloop’s director of sales and marketing. “We couldn’t be growing this quickly without the tireless dedication of our entire team. From the brewery, to the packaging team, to the tasting room, our staff’s passion and commitment to the brand is inspiring to us all every day. So far in 2020 we have already seen an addition of four more tanks and our largest weeks of production ever. As bars and restaurants begin to reopen throughout the state and country, we’re looking to support our markets and the accounts that have helped us to grow so rapidly over the years. We have partnered with all four of our New York distributors and the Golden Rule Charity to help with relief for local bars and restaurants that have been affected by the pandemic. Together, with our distributors, we are donating $10 for every keg of our “Hospitality Relief Bomb” called Forever Rotating. Without the support of these local businesses, accomplishments such as this just wouldn’t be possible. Since April, we have raised over $4,000, with more to come.”

Founded by President Adam Watson and Head Brewer Justin Taylor in 2011 in a Poughkeepsie garage, Sloop Brewing has gone from selling beer at farmers’ markets and hand delivering kegs to being one of the fastest growing breweries in the country. In 2018, Sloop opened a new, 25,000 square foot brewery in East Fishkill, NY, allowing them to ramp up production of Juice Bomb, Super Soft, the WBC gold medal winning sour Confliction, and their constantly rotating portfolio of limited releases; they also have a full service restaurant, bar, and private event space all on site. Their beer is currently available in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Rhode Island, DC, and Northern Virginia, along with the new additions of New Hampshire, Vermont, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, and Maine . Named for the boats that once moved people and cargo up and down the Hudson, Sloop is proud to be a part of a growing craft movement and a growing upstate New York economy.

For more on Sloop, visit sloopbrewing.com. For more on The New Brewer article, visit mydigitalpublication.com/publication/frame.php?i=660382&p=&pn=&ver=html5