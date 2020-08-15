Sloop Brewing Co. Enters Alternating Proprietorship with Smuttynose Brewing Co.

EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. — Two years after starting production at their East Fishkill facility, Sloop Brewing Co. is entering into an alternating proprietorship with Smuttynose Brewing Co. in Hampton, NH. The alternating proprietorship will allow Sloop to continue growing their production despite reaching capacity at their current facility. This allows us to maintain direct oversight and involvement in the brewing process. Their East Fishkill facility will continue to operate at its full capacity, producing the majority of Sloop’s beer.

“By entering into this alternating proprietorship with Smuttynose and using their facilities to brew, we are able to maintain direct, boots-on-the-ground control over our beer, from ingredients to process to packaging, without sacrificing any of the quality or flavors people have come to expect from our brand” said Sloop’s Head Brewer Justin Taylor. “The facility in Hampton is a state of the art brewery with amazing staff, and we look forward to working closely with the whole team on this new adventure.”

“In order to keep up with demand in the 17 states we currently distribute to, we’ve decided to enter this partnership with Smuttynose,” said Joe Turco, Sloop’s director of sales and marketing. “As the fastest growing regional brewery in the country, we’ve reached our maximum capacity at our current location, and we’re very excited for this opportunity to expand. We recently signed a distribution agreement with Craft Beer Guild Distributing of New Hampshire, and we feel privileged to not only start producing beer in New Hampshire, but to distribute it as well. With the impressive beer scene in New Hampshire, we feel we can offer a quality product at a very consumer friendly price point throughout the region. We have tremendous respect for everyone at Smuttynose and can’t wait to get started on the next chapter in the Sloop story.”

“We are excited to be working alongside Sloop as they journey into the Northeast! Declared the Fastest Growing Regional Brewery in 2019, we look forward to supporting the growth of their brand as the demand for Sloop beer continues to rise” says Steve Kierstead, VP of Sales, Finestkind Brewing, LLC.

Founded by President Adam Watson and Head Brewer Justin Taylor in 2011 in a Poughkeepsie garage, Sloop Brewing has gone from selling beer at farmers’ markets and hand delivering kegs to becoming one of the fastest growing breweries in the country. In 2018, Sloop opened a new, 25,000 square foot brewery in East Fishkill, NY that allowed them to ramp up their production of Juice Bomb, Super Soft, the WBC gold medal winning sour Confliction, and their constantly rotating portfolio of limited releases. This location also boasts a full service restaurant, bar, and large private event space. Their beer is currently available in NY, CT, MA, PA, NJ, SC, RI, DC, and Northern VA, along with the new additions of NH, VT, NC, TN, MD, and ME. Named for the boats that once moved people and cargo up and down the Hudson, Sloop is proud to be a part of a growing craft movement and thriving craft beer economy.

For more on Sloop, visit sloopbrewing.com.