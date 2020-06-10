SLO Brew’s Line of Cali-Squeeze Joins Brew Pipeline’s Portfolio

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Brew Pipeline, a direct-access platform between craft brewers and new markets, announced it’s partnering with San Luis Obispo based SLO Brew to bring its Cali-Squeeze line-up to 47 additional states beyond existing California, Arizona and Georgia distribution. The featured beers are infused hefeweizens, made with real fruit purees. Juicy and refreshing, three Cali-Squeeze brews will be added to Brew Pipeline’s PORTFOLIO program, available for long-term, year-round distribution.

“As the weather starts to warm it seemed like the perfect time to share SLO Brew’s beers with our network of distributors,” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “We hope everyone enjoys the fantastic balance of beer and fruit with Cali-Squeeze that will be in high demand this summer, and through the year.”

Upon release in 2017, Blood Orange Cali-Squeeze quickly became a fan favorite, making it SLO Brew’s flagship beer. Mango and Tropical P.O.G. were added the following year to offer customers even more variety. Intentionally packaged in 16 oz. cans, SLO Brew encourages its fans to enjoy their beers outdoors, embracing the laid-back coastal mindset in which they are brewed. SLO Brew has been around for more than 32 years and over that time has consistently achieved acclaim, including numerous gold-medal-winning beers at the Great American Beer Festival.

“SLO Brew is excited to join the Brew Pipeline family,” said founder Rodney Cegelski. “Their focus on unique and quality craft products goes hand-in-hand with our portfolio, including beers like Cali-Squeeze.”

SLO Brew is available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans. Product specs include:

* Blood Orange Cali-Squeeze

* Tasting notes: blood orange, bright citrus, refreshing, sweet and tart balance

* 5.4% ABV / 15 IBUs* Mango Cali-Squeeze

* Tasting notes: refreshing, tropical tang, juicy sweetness

* 5.4% ABV / 15 IBUs* Tropical P.O.G. Cali-Squeeze

* Tasting notes: passion, orange, guava, juice

* 5.4% ABV / 15 IBUs

About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is the first direct-access platform between the best craft brewers and new markets across the nation. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media @brewpipline and @guestbrewer.

About SLO Brew

We began our journey in 1988 as a humble brewpub in the heart of California. Led by a passion for quality and craftsmanship, SLO Brewing Co. remains the Central Coast’s longest standing microbrewery, crafting gold-medal-winning beers and earning the honor of “Brew Pub of the Year” at The Great American Beer Festival. Our house of brands has grown to include SLO Brew craft beers, Tio Rodrigo craft micheladas, Porch Pounder premium canned wine and Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills craft whiskey. For more information visit www.slobrew.com or follow us on Instagram @slobrew.

