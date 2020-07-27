SLO Brew’s Cali-Squeeze Now Available Nationwide

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – SLO Brew, Central California’s longest-standing craft brewery, is pleased to announce its uber-popular Cali-Squeeze is popping into coolers nationwide. Now for the first time, beer-lovers outside the Golden State can score this refreshing warm-weather sipper.

Since launching in 2017, Blood Orange Cali-Squeeze has been flying off shelves and quickly climbing the ranks as a fan favorite. This year the Cali-Squeeze collection has grown to meet an unquenchable thirst for big fruit flavor by adding Mango and Tropical P.O.G. (passion fruit, orange, guava) varieties.

Craft beer outlets and major retailers across the country are stocking their fridges with 12oz and 16oz cans of the crushable brews. Additionally, California natives can have Cali-Squeeze, and all of SLO Brew’s award-winning craft beers, delivered direct to their door.

Why Juice Up a Perfectly Delicious Hefeweizen?

The SLO Brew crew set off on a mission to can sunshine by brewing the ultimate infused wheat beer for an endless summer. Most so-called “fruit beers” (and hard seltzers) are made with extracts and phony flavorings, but Cali-Squeeze breaks the mold by layering real fruit puree on a soft Hefeweizen base. Its natural, vibrant color and bursts of refreshing flavor will surprise and delight non-beer drinkers and hop

heads alike. Pack the cooler for the beach, lake or pool and ease into California time with a juicy brew to bring summer

home.

For More Information:

https://www.slobrew.com/beer/headliners/