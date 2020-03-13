SLO Brew Releases Blueberry Blonde Ale

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.— SLO Brew is launching into spring with the seasonal-release of the crisp, refreshing classic Blueberry Blonde Ale. Crafted by one of the longest-standing microbreweries in California, this light-bodied beer remains a steadfast favorite across three decades of independent craft brewing.

“Designed for easy drinking, Blueberry Blonde has been a part of the SLO Brew lineup since the 1990s,” said Brewmaster Steve Courier. “Honey and crystal malts kick up this beer’s natural sweetness and enhance fruit character, while golden naked oats add a nutty flavor that partners with a slightly creamy texture.”

Blueberry infusion is brought into this blonde towards the middle and end of fermentation for a fresh “crop-to-can” aroma and balanced body. Magnum and Willamette hops hover at the finish to round out its malt profile and deliver a bundle of berries from start-to-finish.

Blueberry Blonde Ale is available in 16 ounce 4-packs and on draft at the brewhouse and taproom SLO Brew Rock. Find a retailer and take home a piece of this seasonal bounty in cans across California, visit slobrew.com/finder/.

About SLO Brewing Co.

We began our journey in 1988 as a humble brewpub in the heart of California. Led by a passion for quality and craftsmanship, SLO Brewing Co. remains the Central Coast’s longest standing microbrewery, crafting gold-medal-winning beers and earning the honor of “Brew Pub of the Year” at The Great American Beer Festival. Great things take time. Our house of brands has grown to include SLO Brew craft beers, Tio Rodrigo craft micheladas, Porch Pounder premium canned wine and Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills craft whiskey. www.slobrewingco.com

For More Information: slobrew.com/finder/