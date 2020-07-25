SLO Brew and Liquid Gravity Brewing Join More Than 800 Breweries In “Black is Beautiful” Beer Initiative

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — SLO Brew & Liquid Gravity Brewing are proudly joining the global beer collaboration “Black is Beautiful” to help raise awareness for race-base injustice. As part of the initiative, the local breweries will be making a collective donation to the NAACP SLO County Branch in support of securing political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in the fight to eliminate racial discrimination.

“It’s humbling to be a part of such a powerful project,” said SLO Brew principle Rodney Cegelski. “We promise to keep listening to the conversation for change in commitment to the long-term work of equality.”

Spearheaded by Weathered Souls Brewing Company in San Antonio, Texas, the “Black is Beautiful” project invites any brewer to use a base stout beer recipe and introduce unique flavor profiles. Participating breweries are asked to donate 100 percent of the beer’s proceeds to local organizations that support police brutality reform and legal defense resources. As of Friday, June 19th over 800 breweries in 50 states and 13 countries have committed to the initiative.

“We are honored to join this collaboration,” said Brendan Gough, Liquid Gravity Brewing owner & head brewer. “The time is now to shine a light on injustice and begin moving forward towards a society filled with love, respect and equality.”

SLO Brew and Liquid Gravity Brewing combined forces to craft an 8% Coconut Coffee Stout brewed in a 20 BBL batch with 1800 lbs of malt for toasted notes of caramel followed by light additions of CTZ hop to tease a bit of bitterness. This deep, rich brew fermented for two weeks. Once settled, fresh ground coffee & coconut were added to pass along a delectable complexity.

About SLO Brewing Co.

We began our journey in 1988 as a humble brewpub in the heart of California. Led by a passion for quality and craftsmanship, SLO Brewing Co. remains the Central Coast’s longest standing microbrewery, crafting gold-medal-winning beers and earning the honor of “Brew Pub of the Year” at The Great American Beer Festival. Great things take time. Our house of brands has grown to include SLO Brew craft beers, Tio Rodrigo craft micheladas, Porch Pounder premium canned wine and Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills craft whiskey. www.slobrewingco.com

About Liquid Gravity Brewing Company

Liquid Gravity Brewing Company is an independent, family owned and operated brewery in beautiful San Luis Obispo, CA. We have a passion for daringly fearless, fresh and flavorful beer. We pour our hearts into everything we do and are honored to share our passion. https://www.liquidgravitybrewing.com/

About Black is Beautiful

The Black is Beautiful initiative is a collaborative effort to raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily and raise funds for police brutality reform and legal defenses for those that have been wronged. For more information visit https://blackisbeautiful.beer/

For More Information

shop.slobrew.com/Shop