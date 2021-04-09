Ska Distributing Adds Lone Tree Brewing to Portfolio

DURANGO, CO — Lone Tree Brewing Company’s collection of canned beers are now available in Southwest Colorado through distribution partner Ska Distributing.

The friendship between these two Colorado craft breweries began when they served together on the Colorado Brewers Guild board of directors, and stayed strong over the years through their commonality of a flagship Mexican-style Lager. “John Winter of Lone Tree and I always bonded over similar values, beer styles like Mexican-style Lagers, and the fun atmosphere of both of our breweries,” says Ska Brewing Sales & Marketing Director Kristen Muraro. “When our Sales Rep Devin lived near (some say at) Lone Tree Brewing he was one of their regulars. It was his initial idea to collaborate.”

In March of 2020, the team from Lone Tree traveled to Durango to brew a collaboration beer at Ska, and before they even made it home, Collaboration Fest was cancelled due to COVID-19. The pandemic might have stopped them from releasing this collaboration, but it couldn’t keep these breweries from continuing to work together.

“Fast forward to 2021 and we believe the collaboration was a successful failure,” says Dennis Stack, Lone Tree Brewing Sales & Marketing Director. “The Southwest region of Colorado was the missing piece of our distribution footprint and the reputation Ska has built in the area made the decision a no-brainer— we admire what they do to build brands and enjoy working with their great people. We are beyond excited to explore this new chapter of distribution with a great team behind the wheel.”

To celebrate the partnership, Ska Brewing is tapping a guest keg of Lone Tree Vanilla Caramel Amber. This red-hued ale is enhanced with vanilla beans and caramel malt, with no additional sugar added. It will be on draft at World Headquarters while supplies last.

Six packs of Lone Tree IPA, Mexican Lager, Strawberry Kiwi Blonde Ale, Red Ale, Peach Pale, Double IPA, and spring seasonal Pomegranate Wit, as well as Lone Tree’s Brewer’s Bundle mixed 12-packs are now available in Durango, Telluride, Ridgway, and Ouray through Ska Distributing. Find Lone Tree beers at Skyridge Liquors, Macs Liquors, WJ Doyle, 6th Street Liquors, and Wagon Wheel Liquors, with more to come. Accounts looking to purchase Lone Tree beer should contact Justin Crump at justin@skabrewing.com.

For more information about Lone Tree Brewing Company, Ska Brewing, or this new distribution partnership contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING COMPANY

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011. Lone Tree creates community around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers that are sold in cans and on draft across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.

ABOUT SKA DISTRIBUTING

Ska Distributing Company is the premiere craft distributor for Southwestern Colorado, committed to serving independently owned companies. In addition to Ska Brewing’s award-winning beers, The Hard Seltzer, and non-alcoholic Skagua, they distribute other beers from Telluride Brewing, Left Hand Brewing Co., Bristol Brewing, Stone Brewing, La Cumbre Brewing Co. Ska services on and off-premise accounts in Durango, Telluride, Ridgway, and Ouray. Find Ska online at skabrewing.com.

