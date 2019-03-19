Ska Brewing to Release Mexican Logger for 20th Year

DURANGO, Colo. — The always anticipated release of Ska Brewing Mexican Logger is possibly premature with Purgatory Mountain under 10 feet of snow, but here regardless. For 20 years now, this beer’s release has served as Durango’s unofficial kickoff into springtime.

Mexican Logger was Ska’s first session beer when the recipe debuted in 1999. It became Colorado’s first craft lager in a can in 2011, and then won back-to-back Great American Beer Festival awards in the International Style Pilsner category in 2015 and 2016.

Ska Mexican Logger is crisp, clean, and refreshing — made for hot afternoons with a side of lime. The beer is a crushable 5 percent ABV, and brewed with a lager yeast strain from Mexico City. That same yeast strain now ferments Ska’s Rue B. Soho Grapefruit Lager as well.

Find Mexican Logger on tap and available to-go at Ska Brewing on Wednesday, March 20. Durango-based “Western garage” band Lawn Chair Kings will serenade the tasting room with skank-inducing rock-country-punk hybrid tunes at 5 p.m.

Mexican Logger will be available through spring and summer in canned 6-packs across Colorado, Arizona, Southern California, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz. cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.