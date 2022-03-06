Ska Brewing Releases A New Beer… That’s Not an IPA

DURANGO, CO – Just in time for the turn of the season, Ska Brewing presents a fruited rendition of its oldest and most decorated recipe, True Blonde Ale. Raspberry Blonde will tap for the first time at Ska on Friday and cans hit shelves across Ska markets next week.

“Our last several big can releases might suggest otherwise, but we experiment with more than just hops,” jokes Ska CEO Dave Thibodeau. “In this case we’ve been excited for this fruit addition in our beloved True Blonde Ale, which goes as far back as the brewery does.”

True Blonde Ale was Ska’s first brewed, tapped, and canned recipe. Over the years it has earned two World Beer Cup® awards and a Good Food Award from the Good Food Foundation. It has also been recognized at the Colorado State Fair, the LA County Fair, the European Beer Star awards, the Australian International Beer Awards, and the L.A. International Beer Competition. Most recently True Blonde was awarded a 2021 Great American Beer Festival® medal in the English Ale category, bringing this beer’s GABF® award count up to five.

Raspberry Blonde is crafted with subtle Cascade hop additions that balance the zest of the fruit in the recipe. At 5 percent ABV, it belongs in Ska’s wheelhouse of light-bodied easy drinking ales and lagers like the classic Colorado Mexican-style lager, Mexican Logger, and its Grapefruit sister Rue B. Soho, Thibodeau adds. “It’s a colorful beer with vibrant, bright flavor notes.”

Raspberry Blonde will tap today- Friday, March 4- at Ska’s World Headquarters in Durango, Colorado. Canned 6 packs of the new beer join Ska’s year-round portfolio in all of its markets next week.

Media assets for Raspberry Blonde Ale are available for download here.

