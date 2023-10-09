Ska Brewing Releases 2023 Euphoria Pale Ale for Fresh Beer Friday

DURANGO, Colo.— Ska Brewing’s beloved cold month seasonal Euphoria Pale Ale has returned to the brewery World Headquarters on tap and in canned 6-packs.

An annual tradition in the Southwest for seventeen years now, Euphoria is a collaboration with Venture Snowboards in Silverton. Now it’s the Ska signal for fall arriving in Durango.

Euphoria has a big malt backbone with plenty of caramel sweetness and just a touch of toast; but it’s the epic grapefruit hop aroma and flavor, provided by a huge dry hop addition at the end of fermentation, that really make this seasonal beer shine. It all comes together as a warming, yet refreshing 6% ABV Pale Ale that Durango spends all year looking forward to.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include True Blonde, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/ska-brewing-euphoria-pale-ale-2023