Ska Brewing Oktoberfest Returns, In July

DURANGO, Colorado – Ska Brewing is ready for Oktoberfest early this year— blame it on the early fall colors to be found in the San Juan Mountains that the brewery calls home. This award-winning German-style lager will tap for its fifth season at the brewery World Headquarters on Wednesday, July 27 and hit shelves in 6-packs this week.

Ska’s Oktoberfest was late to the German lager party when they first debuted this beer in 2018, but they quickly made up for lost time in accolades. The first batch of Oktoberfest that came out in a can earned a gold medal at Great American Beer Festival® in the Vienna-style Lager category that year, and has since been honored at the European Beer Star and The Stockholm Beer and Whiskey Festival.

Made with all-European Munich and Vienna malts and classic German lagering techniques, this autumnal amber-brown beauty is nutty, bready, and toasty with a clean, neutral yeast flavor on the finish.

Oktoberfest season begins at Ska Brewing on Wednesday, July 27 where fans can count on this Vienna-style lager to stick around a little longer this year. The 2022 batch is scaled up to allocate more draft and canned 6-packs across Ska’s national markets for the fall season, too.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include True Blonde, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho.

For More Information:

https://skabrewing.com