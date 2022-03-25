Ska Brewing Mexican Logger Returns in a Can

Ska Brewing Mexican Logger is back for the 23rd year.

DURANGO, CO– Some call it springing forward, others say the start of patio weather, and in Southwest Colorado this time of year has come to be known as Mexican Logger season. 2022 marks the twenty third year that Ska Brewing has brewed the original craft lager, and a return to normalcy for the brewery that hasn’t celebrated this release for three years.

Ska has brewed this easy-drinking light lager since 1999, and received many accolades for it since— including Great American Beer Festival® awards in the International Style Pilsner category in 2015 and 2016. It’s crisp and clean, cold fermented with a lager yeast strain from Mexico City and weighing in at a crushable 5 percent ABV.

Ska is thrilled to celebrate the kickoff of spring with this beer release on Thursday, March 31. Durango locals The Lawn Chair Kings will play beginning at 5pm, and brewery-goers can expect beer and food specials to celebrate the occasion. “Without this party to kickoff the season, I just wake up one day drinking beer in the middle of the summer without realizing it even began,” says Ska Brewing CEO Dave Thibodeau. “Patio season deserves a proper kickoff this year.”

In 2020, Ska released Mexican Logger’s dark-hued sister to satisfy the urge for Mexican-style Lager during the cold months. Mexican-style Lager Dark will go into hibernation now until the fall.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.